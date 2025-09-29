Trulata Holdings Joins Forces With Payassure & Crestmont Investments To Protect Government Workers As Shutdown Looms

EINPresswire/ -- As the possibility of another government shutdown intensifies, TruLata Holdings announced today it has partnered with PayAssure and Crestmont Investments to develop solutions that will protect government employees and their families from financial harm.Together, the organizations are building paycheck protection and earned wage access tools designed to give federal workers and military personnel immediate relief when paychecks are halted by political gridlock. While the platform is not yet live, pre-registrations are now open and are critical to ensuring the solution is ready and fully scalable before the next shutdown occurs.The stakes could not be higher. In the last prolonged shutdown, families missed mortgage payments, skipped medical care, and drained retirement savings. For many, the financial scars remain. This coalition was formed to ensure that never happens again.“PayAssure is being built with one mission: to safeguard the financial stability of public servants when politics interferes with pay,” said J. Gregg Whittaker, Founder of PayAssure. “By securing pre-registrations now, we can build the infrastructure and scale required to provide a lifeline when a crisis hits in the future.”TruLata Holdings will spearhead outreach and technology delivery, ensuring that every federal worker at risk knows this protection is being built for them. By combining precision communications with digital infrastructure, TruLata will help reach employees, unions, and associations nationwide at speed and scale.“Our expertise lies in getting vital solutions into the right hands, fast,” said Trace Gordon, CEO of TruLata Holdings. “But for this to work, we need early participation. Pre-registration is not just a sign-up, it’s how we validate demand, expand the platform, and guarantee federal employees and families are protected before the checks stop coming in the future.”“This is more than a business partnership. It’s a commitment to public servants,” added Tiffany Bednar, COO & Partner of TruLata Holdings. “Every day, government employees keep this country running. They deserve stability in return. We are calling on unions, elected officials, and community leaders to help us spread the word and drive pre-registrations. Together, we can ensure no family or employee is left unprotected.”A United Effort with Urgent PurposePayAssure is developing the paycheck protection and earned wage access platform.TruLata Holdings drives communication, marketing, and technology deployment.Crestmont Investments powers the initiative with strategic funding and scalability support.This alliance is issuing a clear call to action: pre-registration today is essential to building the system federal workers will rely on in the future.PayAssure is a financial access platform in development, dedicated to providing paycheck protection and earned wage access to government employees impacted by shutdowns and disruptions. By combining financial tools with trusted partnerships, PayAssure ensures families are protected from the devastating ripple effects of political gridlock.TruLata Holdings is a growth-focused marketing and technology company providing strategy, digital infrastructure, and communication services for businesses across industries. TruLata specializes in scaling innovative solutions and ensuring they reach the audiences who need them most.Crestmont Investments provides funding and strategic investment for growth-stage companies, enabling organizations like PayAssure to scale operations and reach new markets with speed and stability.

