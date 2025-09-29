Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Oracle Provides Update On TSX-V Review Of Fluorspar, Coal And Silver NSR Agreements


2025-09-29 03:11:52
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. (TSXV: ORCL) (OTCQB: ORLCF) (" Oracle " or the " Company ") advises that, pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange (" TSX-V ") policies, the Company is providing an update on the status of the TSX-V's review of: (i) the net smelter return (" NSR ") royalty agreement with CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (" CleanTech ") and its subsidiary U.S. Fluorspar LLC, as amended effective August 27, 2025, covering CleanTech's fluorspar projects in the United States; and (ii) the amended and restated NSR royalty agreements with Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (" Silver Elephant "), covering Silver Elephant's Mongolian coal and Bolivian silver properties, each as announced on August 29, 2025. The TSX-V review process for both matters remains ongoing. The Company will provide further updates as appropriate.

About Oracle Commodity Holding Corp.

Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. is a mining royalty company holding royalties on several precious metal and critical mineral mining projects.

Further information on Oracle Commodity can be found at .

MENAFN29092025004218003983ID1110126692

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search