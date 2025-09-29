403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Oracle Provides Update On TSX-V Review Of Fluorspar, Coal And Silver NSR Agreements
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. (TSXV: ORCL) (OTCQB: ORLCF) (" Oracle " or the " Company ") advises that, pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange (" TSX-V ") policies, the Company is providing an update on the status of the TSX-V's review of: (i) the net smelter return (" NSR ") royalty agreement with CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (" CleanTech ") and its subsidiary U.S. Fluorspar LLC, as amended effective August 27, 2025, covering CleanTech's fluorspar projects in the United States; and (ii) the amended and restated NSR royalty agreements with Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (" Silver Elephant "), covering Silver Elephant's Mongolian coal and Bolivian silver properties, each as announced on August 29, 2025. The TSX-V review process for both matters remains ongoing. The Company will provide further updates as appropriate.
About Oracle Commodity Holding Corp.
Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. is a mining royalty company holding royalties on several precious metal and critical mineral mining projects.
Further information on Oracle Commodity can be found at .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
CommentsNo comment