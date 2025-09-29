Elizabeth Blum

Dr. Elizabeth "Scout" Blum is a professor of history at Troy University. Her research centers on environmental history, particularly with the intersections of race, class, gender, and age. She is the author of Love Canal Revisited (UP Kansas, 2008) and the award-winning designer of the board game Rising Waters (Central Michigan UP, 2023).

