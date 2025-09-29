Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Pipeline Drugs Report 2025: Investigating Innovative Modalities Driving Transformative Treatments

DelveInsight's, “Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 28+ pipeline drugs in Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors pipeline landscape. It covers the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On 25 September 2025, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC conducted a study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of belzutifan monotherapy in participants with advanced pheochromocytoma/paraganglioma (PPGL), pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor (pNET), von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease-associated tumors, advanced wt (wild-type) gastrointestinal stromal tumor (wt GIST), or advanced solid tumors with hypoxia inducible factor-2 alpha (HIF-2α) related genetic alterations. The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the objective response rate (ORR) of belzutifan per response evaluation criteria in solid tumors version 1.1 (RECIST 1.1) by blinded independent central review (BICR).

On 15 September 2025, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC announced a study comparing the efficacy of ripretinib to sunitinib in participants with GIST who progressed on first-line treatment with imatinib, harbor co-occurring KIT exons 11+17/18 mutations, and are without KIT exon 9, 13, or 14 mutations. Upon disease progression as determined by an independent radiologic review, participants randomized to sunitinib will be given the option to either crossover to receive ripretinib 150 mg QD or discontinue sunitinib.

DelveInsight's Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 28+ pipeline treatment therapies.

The leading Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Companies such as Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Cogent Biosciences, Advenchen Laboratories, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, AB Science, Immunicum AB, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, GlaxoSmithKline, Ascentage Pharma, Takeda, Array BioPharma, Plexxikon, Arog Pharmaceuticals, Xencor, Inc., DNAtrix, Inc., Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Allarity Therapeutics, Theseus Pharmaceuticals, IDRx, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics , and others. Promising Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapies such as Belzutifan, Sunitinib, CGT9486, DCC-3116, Ripretinib, UCB4594 , and others.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Overview

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST) (GISTs) are among a group of cancers known as sarcomas. GISTs belong to the family of sarcomas, which are malignant tumors that arise from various tissues, including fat, muscle, nerves, cartilage, bone, blood vessels, and lymphatic vessels. This distinguishes sarcomas from carcinomas, which arise from the lining of organs/tissues (e.g., lung, colon, prostate, and pancreas), lymphomas, which arise from immune cells in lymph nodes, and leukemias, which arise from immune cells in the bone marrow. GIST can present with a wide spectrum of subjective symptoms, such as nausea, early satiety, bloating, and weight loss. Patients can also experience objective signs of a tumor, such as anemia (low red blood cell count) or a lump in the abdomen. These signs and symptoms depend on the tumor location (e.g., stomach versus rectum), size, and pattern of growth.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST) Emerging Drugs

Famitinib: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Famitinib, an orally active, small molecule, is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor against multiple targets, including vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 2/3, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, and stem cell factor receptor (c-kit). Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co is developing famitinib against a wide variety of advanced-stage solid cancers. The drug is currently in phase 3 of clinical development for the treatment of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST).

Nilotinib: Novartis

Tasigna (nilotinib hydrochloride monohydrate) is an orally available signal transduction inhibitor of the Bcr-Abl kinase, c-kit and Platelet Derived Growth Factor (PDGF), all of which play a role in cell proliferation, cell migration, and angiogenesis. Tasigna is specifically indicated for the treatment of chronic phase and accelerated phase Philadelphia chromosome positive chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML) in adult patients resistant or intolerant to prior therapy that included imatinib. The drug is currently being investigated in Phase II clinical trial to evaluate its potential for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

THE-630: Theseus Pharmaceuticals

THE-630 is a pan-variant inhibitor of the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT. It is designed for patients with advanced GIST whose cancer has developed resistance to earlier lines of therapy by accruing mutations that render those therapies ineffective. In GIST, these mutations occur most often in the KIT protein, where a patient can have multiple KIT mutations simultaneously, leading to complex disease heterogeneity. In preclinical studies, THE-630 demonstrated potent in vitro and in vivo activity against all major classes of KIT activating and resistance mutations in GIST. Moreover, THE-630 achieved predicted pan-variant KIT inhibitory blood concentrations at tolerable doses and was associated with significant anti-tumor activity. Theseus Pharmaceuticals is currently conducting Phase I/II study to evaluate lead candidate, THE-630, in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST).

DS 6157: Daiichi Sankyo Company

DS-6157 is a potential first-in-class GPR20 targeting ADC and the fifth DXd ADC in the oncology pipeline of Daiichi Sankyo to enter clinical development. ADCs are targeted cancer medicines that deliver cytotoxic chemotherapy (“payload”) to cancer cells via a linker attached to a monoclonal antibody that binds to a specific target expressed on cancer cells. Designed utilizing Daiichi Sankyo's proprietary DXd ADC technology, DS-6157 is comprised of a humanized anti-GPR20 monoclonal antibody, which is attached to a novel topoisomerase I inhibitor payload by a tetrapeptide-based linker. The drug is currently in Phase I stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors.

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Cogent Biosciences, Advenchen Laboratories, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, AB Science, Immunicum AB, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, GlaxoSmithKline, Ascentage Pharma, Takeda, Array BioPharma, Plexxikon, Arog Pharmaceuticals, Xencor, Inc., DNAtrix, Inc., Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Allarity Therapeutics, Theseus Pharmaceuticals, IDRx, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, and others.

Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Coverage- Global

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Companies- Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Cogent Biosciences, Advenchen Laboratories, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, AB Science, Immunicum AB, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, GlaxoSmithKline, Ascentage Pharma, Takeda, Array BioPharma, Plexxikon, Arog Pharmaceuticals, Xencor, Inc., DNAtrix, Inc., Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Allarity Therapeutics, Theseus Pharmaceuticals, IDRx, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics, and others.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapies- Belzutifan, Sunitinib, CGT9486, DCC-3116, Ripretinib, UCB4594, and others.

