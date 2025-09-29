Acromegaly Pipeline Insights Report 2025 By Delveinsight: Drug Development, Clinical Trial Progress, Emerging Therapies, And Strategic Company Insights

DelveInsight's“ Acromegaly Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 12+ pipeline drugs in the Acromegaly pipeline landscape. It covers the Acromegaly pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Acromegaly pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On 02 September 2025, Debiopharm International SA announced a study is to assess the effect of Debio 4126 in the maintenance of the levels of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) ≤1x upper limit of normal (ULN) in the double-blind period (Period 1) in comparison to placebo at week 36.

DelveInsight's Acromegaly pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 12+ pipeline therapies for Acromegaly treatment.

The Acromegaly Pipeline Report provides a disease overview, pipeline scenario, and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Acromegaly Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Acromegaly.

Acromegaly Overview

Acromegaly is a rare endocrine disorder caused by a benign tumor of pituitary gland that results in over-secretion of growth hormone (GH.) that in turn causes abnormal increase in insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1). Most pituitary adenomas are slow growing and benign. Symptoms include body odor, easy fatigue, headache, large feet, excessive height, swelling of the bony areas around a joint, widely spaced teeth, and sleep apnea. In adults, too much of this hormone causes bones, cartilage, body organs, and other tissues to increase in size.

Acromegaly Emerging Drugs Profile

Paltusotine: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paltusotine is a first oral, once-daily, selectively targeted somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist developed for the treatment of acromegaly. It was designed by the Crinetics to provide a convenient once-daily option for people living with acromegaly. Paltusotine, an investigational drug for acromegaly, has received FDA acceptance of its New Drug Application (NDA). The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of September 25, 2025, for the NDA review. Currently it is in Registration stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Acromegaly. The drug maintained the IGF-1 levels in acromegaly patients in both Phase II and in recent Phase III studies.

Atesidorsen: Percheron Therapeutics

Atesidorsen (formerly ATL1103) is a second-generation antisense oligonucleotide developed by Percheron Therapeutics for the treatment of acromegaly, a hormonal disorder characterized by excess growth hormone and elevated IGF-1 levels. The therapy works by inhibiting the human growth hormone receptor (GHr), thereby reducing IGF-1 production. Atesidorsen showed promising results in a Phase II clinical trial, demonstrating its potential to normalize IGF-1 levels in patients. However, in April 2025, Percheron Therapeutics announced the discontinuation of atesidorsen's development, citing limited commercial viability under current development pathways. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Acromegaly.

TE 8214: Immunwork

TE‐8214 is a next‐generation somatostatin receptor agonist designed by Immunwork (T‐E Pharma Holding) for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors. Its highly water‐soluble, fatty‐acid‐conjugated peptide formulation enables subcutaneous administration with a fine 30‐gauge needle, virtually eliminating injection‐site pain and nodules seen with current therapies. In the Phase I single‐ascending dose trial (completed late 2024), TE‐8214 was exceptionally well tolerated: in the highest dose groups, about 83 % of participants achieved >20 % reduction in IGF‐1, with minimal gastrointestinal side‐effects. Based on this strong safety and pharmacodynamic profile, Immunwork plans to initiate Phase II trials in Taiwan in Q3 2025 and is actively seeking strategic partnerships to support global development. Currently the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Acromegaly.

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Acromegaly with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Acromegaly Treatment.

Acromegaly Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Acromegaly Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Acromegaly market

Acromegaly Companies

Acromegaly pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical.

Acromegaly Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Coverage- Global

Acromegaly Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Acromegaly Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

