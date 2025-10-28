Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amazon Pledges Over USD1.6B for Netherlands Expansion

Amazon Pledges Over USD1.6B for Netherlands Expansion


2025-10-28 02:15:52
(MENAFN) US tech and e-commerce giant Amazon revealed Monday plans to invest over €1.4 billion (approximately $1.6 billion) in the Netherlands over the next three years.

"It underlines the company's confidence in the Netherlands and continues Amazon’s commitment to innovation and providing an even better experience to customers through low prices, selection, and convenience, while helping small businesses in the Netherlands succeed," Amazon said in a statement.

The company noted that this marks its largest financial pledge to the Netherlands since its launch in 2020.

The investment will bolster both Amazon Web Services and the company’s retail operations, supporting infrastructure growth and helping small and medium-sized enterprises expand their reach to customers domestically and internationally, according to the statement.

Currently, Amazon employs more than 1,000 people in the Netherlands.

Earlier this month, the company also announced a $1.16 billion investment in its Belgian operations.

MENAFN28102025000045017169ID1110256827



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search