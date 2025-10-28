403
Amazon Pledges Over USD1.6B for Netherlands Expansion
(MENAFN) US tech and e-commerce giant Amazon revealed Monday plans to invest over €1.4 billion (approximately $1.6 billion) in the Netherlands over the next three years.
"It underlines the company's confidence in the Netherlands and continues Amazon’s commitment to innovation and providing an even better experience to customers through low prices, selection, and convenience, while helping small businesses in the Netherlands succeed," Amazon said in a statement.
The company noted that this marks its largest financial pledge to the Netherlands since its launch in 2020.
The investment will bolster both Amazon Web Services and the company’s retail operations, supporting infrastructure growth and helping small and medium-sized enterprises expand their reach to customers domestically and internationally, according to the statement.
Currently, Amazon employs more than 1,000 people in the Netherlands.
Earlier this month, the company also announced a $1.16 billion investment in its Belgian operations.
