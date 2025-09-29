Benign Breast Disease And Early Breast Cancer Market: Epidemiology, Therapies, Companies Delveinsight Key Players In This Space Include Abbott Laboratories Inc., Abbvie Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Market"In the United States, Biopsy-confirmed benign breast disease diagnoses are four times more common than invasive Breast Cancers, affecting ~1 million women annually. There is lucrative potential to seize the marketplace of early-stage cancerous and benign breast disease because it is a broader indication and represents a greater population than an advanced disease.

Emerging therapies such as ECHOPULSE, ProSense, and others are expected to drive growth in the Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer market in the coming years.

DelveInsight has released a new report titled“Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2034,” providing a comprehensive analysis of the disease, including historical and projected epidemiology, as well as market trends across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Market Report:



The Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Market in the 7MM (US, EU4, UK, and Japan) is expected to grow at a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the 2020–2034 study period.

In September 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Novartis' Kisqali (ribociclib) in combination with an aromatase inhibitor for the adjuvant treatment of adults with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative (HR+/HER2−) stage II and III early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence. This approval was based on the Phase III NATALEE trial, which showed that Kisqali reduced the risk of recurrence by 25% compared to endocrine therapy alone. The benefit was observed across all subgroups, including patients with node-negative disease.

In the United States, biopsy-confirmed benign breast disease is diagnosed approximately four times more frequently than invasive breast cancer, affecting around 1 million women annually. This highlights a substantial market opportunity, as early-stage and benign breast conditions impact a larger population than advanced breast cancer.

In 2023, the United States held the largest market share for benign and early breast cancer within the 7MM. In Europe, Germany led among the EU4 and UK, while Spain recorded the smallest share.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected breast cancer care, leading to paused screening programs, delayed systemic treatments, and postponed surgeries, including reconstructive and preventive procedures.

Compared to breast cancer, there is a notable lack of clinical guidelines and research on the investigation and management of benign breast disease. For example, no standard imaging surveillance protocols exist for patients after mastectomy.

In 2023, the United States accounted for the highest number of new cases of benign breast disease and early breast cancer among the 7MM, representing roughly 49% of the total. That year, the U.S. reported around 1.4 million cases of benign breast disease and approximately 243,500 cases of early-stage breast cancer. The EU4 and the UK followed, with Japan contributing the smallest share.

Among benign breast conditions, fibroadenoma is the most commonly diagnosed subtype in the U.S., representing about 70% of all benign breast disease cases.

Key companies in the Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer market, including Abbott Laboratories Inc., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Biocon Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eisai Inc., and others, are evaluating new therapies to enhance the treatment landscape. Promising therapies in this space include ECHOPULSE, ProSense, and others.

Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Overview

Benign breast disease includes a variety of non-cancerous breast lesions that are often identified through clinical examinations, imaging, self-exams, or symptoms such as breast pain (mastalgia). After confirmation of a benign diagnosis via imaging and, when necessary, biopsy, treatment generally focuses on symptom management and patient education, without requiring surgery. These conditions are more common in younger women, with incidence beginning in the teenage years and peaking between ages 40 and 50.

Early breast cancer refers to cancer that is limited to the breast and possibly nearby underarm lymph nodes, without spreading to other parts of the body. It generally includes Stage 0, Stage I, and Stage II breast cancers, as defined by the tumor staging system.

Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Market Outlook

The current market is segmented according to commonly used treatment strategies across the 7MM, with minor variations in therapeutic practices. Surgical procedures, including lumpectomy, mastectomy, minimally invasive techniques, and excisional surgery for benign breast disease, represent the primary treatment options incorporated into the forecast model.

In 2023, the total market for Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer in the 7MM was estimated at approximately USD 8.8 billion and is projected to grow throughout the 2024-2034 forecast period. The United States held the largest market share at around 51%, followed by the EU4 and the UK, which together accounted for roughly 42% of the market.

Benign Breast Disease and Early Breast Cancer Marketed Drugs



ECHOPULSE: Theraclion ProSense: IceCure Medical

