Repair One Tire & Auto Voted Best Auto Repair Shop In The Woodlands By Living Magazine Readers

MENAFN - GetNews)



Family-Owned Business Recognized for Quality, Integrity, and Trusted Service

The Woodlands, TX - September 29, 2025 - Repair One Tire & Auto, a family-owned and operated shop, has been named Best Auto Repair Shop in The Woodlands in the Living Magazine Readers' Choice Awards. As the business celebrates more than 20 years of service, this award reinforces its reputation for honesty, professionalism, and customer-first care throughout the community.

Since opening its doors in 2003, Repair One Tire & Auto has remained focused on delivering honest, reliable automotive services to drivers in The Woodlands and surrounding areas. From the very beginning, the business has been built on a foundation of strong values: transparency, respect, and a commitment to doing the job right the first time.







Recognized by the Community

Being voted Best Auto Repair Shop in The Woodlands is a meaningful achievement for Repair One Tire & Auto. The award, based on votes from local readers, affirms what long-time customers already know: that the shop provides honest service, skilled workmanship, and a level of care that stands out in the industry.

A Local Business That Feels Like Home

Repair One Tire & Auto stands out in an industry often marked by uncertainty. Unlike national chains or franchises, Repair One Tire & Auto is locally owned and operated. Customers know they're dealing with a team that lives in the same neighborhoods and shops at the same stores.

This local connection fuels a personalized experience. As a family-owned business, Repair One focuses on building long-term relationships with customers, offering familiar service you can trust, time and time again.

Comprehensive Auto Repair Services in The Woodlands

The shop services all makes and models, including European, hybrid, and diesel vehicles (excluding heavy-duty diesel work). Their skilled technicians use factory-level diagnostic tools and provide digital inspections that give customers a clear, visual understanding of their vehicle's condition.

Core services include:



Brake repair and inspections

Air conditioning diagnostics and repair

Oil changes and scheduled maintenance

Tire services and wheel alignments Check engine light diagnostics and digital inspections

Repair One Tire & Auto takes a no-pressure approach to repair. Customers receive honest assessments and are informed about what needs immediate attention and what can wait without unnecessary upselling.

An Experience That Goes Beyond the Repair Bay

In addition to expert service, Repair One Tire & Auto has created a customer experience that reflects its community-focused values. The shop offers a comfortable waiting area, free branded bottled water in every serviced vehicle, and value-added options like:



Complimentary local shuttle service

Free loaner car program (based on availability)

After-hours drop-off

Uber and Lyft rides when needed

ASE-certified technicians 24-month/24,000-mile nationwide warranty through Pronto SmartChoice

Serving The Woodlands and Beyond

Repair One Tire & Auto serves The Woodlands, Shenandoah, Magnolia, Rayford, and other nearby communities. Their location on College Park Drive makes them easily accessible to drivers throughout the area looking for trusted, professional automotive care.

About Repair One Tire & Auto

Founded in 2003, Repair One Tire & Auto is a full-service, family-owned auto repair facility in The Woodlands, Texas. The shop services all makes and models and is committed to providing honest, transparent repairs backed by certified technicians, industry-leading warranties, and long-term customer relationships.

Contact Information:

Repair One Tire & Auto

6495 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77384

Phone: 936-271-1110

Website: