31St GCC Electricity Water Committee Review Recommendations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council's Electricity and Water Cooperation Committee held its 31st meeting on Monday, chaired by Kuwait's Undersecretary of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Adel Al-Zamel, with undersecretaries from member states and GCC Secretariat representatives led by Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs Khaled Al-Sunaidi.
The meeting reviewed agenda items and technical recommendations, and backed a GCC Secretariat proposal to merge the Gulf Electricity Forum with the Gulf Water Forum, instructing work on required procedures.
It approved starting a memorandum of understanding with the International Water Management Institute (IWMI), targeted for signature before end-March 2026.
The meeting also adopted measures on the mandates of regulatory and advisory committees, including continued financial and technical support for the GCC Interconnection Authority and updates to fee and reporting mechanisms.
Participants urged active member-state participation in sector-related conferences and workshops, and discussed forming a joint working group to study prospects for cross-border water-link projects.
They endorsed a new executive program with the GCC Statistical Center, the World Bank and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) to support expansion of new and renewable energy projects.
Bahrain will host the committee's next meeting in 2026, with annual preparatory meetings to continue.
The committee reaffirmed the importance of joint action to bolster supply security and diversify energy sources in line with sustainable development goals and national visions.(end)
