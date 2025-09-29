Byline Bank Announces Sponsorship Of Chicago Blackhawks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The bank expands its support for Chicago sports as a proud partner of the Blackhawks for the 2025-26 season as team celebrates its Centennial

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byline Bank is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Chicago Blackhawks for the 2025-26 season. Byline is partnering with the Blackhawks as the iconic hockey team marks its 100th anniversary, reaffirming the bank's commitment to the Chicagoland community.

“As a local bank whose Chicago roots go back over 100 years, partnering with the Blackhawks during their Centennial felt like a natural fit,” said Karmen Conrad, Head of Marketing at Byline Bank.“This collaboration lets us celebrate the city we love while connecting with fellow Blackhawks fans across Chicagoland.”

As part of the sponsorship, Blackhawks fans will see Byline Bank branding on rink boards and in-arena signage in the United Center, as well as during Blackhawks broadcasts on Chicago Sports Network and across the team's digital channels.

According to research from YouGov, the Chicago Blackhawks have one of the largest fan bases in professional hockey. Blackhawks fans also over-index as business owners and leaders, aligning closely with Byline's mission to help local commercial and small businesses grow and scale.

Together with its recent sponsorship of the Chicago Transit Authority's (CTA) #128 Soldier Field Express bus route, Byline's partnership with the Blackhawks underscores the bank's broader commitment to Chicago fans, businesses and community institutions.

About Byline Bank

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bank, a subsidiary of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY), is a full-service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $9.7 billion in assets and operates 45 branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and community banking products and services, including small-ticket equipment leasing solutions, and is one of the top U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lenders according to the national SBA rankings by volume FY2024. Byline Bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

