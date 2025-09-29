Two Swiss Among Favourites For Nobel Prizes

Italiano it Due svizzeri tra i favoriti per i premi Nobel Original Read more: Due svizzeri tra i favoriti per i premi Nobe

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Nobel Prize week is upon us. It is therefore time to speculate on the possible winners, although these will only be revealed on October 6. For the Anglo-American data processing company Clarivate, two Swiss researchers are among the favourites. This content was published on September 29, 2025 - 13:59 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

There are twenty-two names on this year's list, ten active in the United States, three in France, two in Germany, Japan and Switzerland, and one each in Canada, China and the Netherlands. Looking back at previous predictions, 83 out of 450 prizewinners were correct since 2002, some even years after their citation. These include Swiss physicists Didier Queloz and Michel Mayor, who were awarded the prize in 2019, six years after they appeared on the list.

