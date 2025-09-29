Two Swiss Among Favourites For Nobel Prizes
There are twenty-two names on this year's list, ten active in the United States, three in France, two in Germany, Japan and Switzerland, and one each in Canada, China and the Netherlands. Looking back at previous predictions, 83 out of 450 prizewinners were correct since 2002, some even years after their citation. These include Swiss physicists Didier Queloz and Michel Mayor, who were awarded the prize in 2019, six years after they appeared on the list.More More 'With the Nobel Prize, you've reached the Olympus of science'
This content was published on Jan 18, 2020 Joint winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics, Didier Queloz talks about waiting for the call from Sweden and how the award has changed his life.Read more: 'With the Nobel Prize, you've reached the Olympus of science
