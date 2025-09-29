Edison Investment Research Limited

London, UK, 29 September 2025 Edison issues report on Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (USA) Edison issues report on Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LSE: USA) Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (USA) invests in exceptional US businesses with the potential to grow substantially faster than the market and deliver above-market returns. The company's recent performance has been strong. The portfolio returned an impressive 31.6% in NAV terms and 37.6% on a share price basis in the year to 31 August 2025, well ahead of the benchmark return of 12.7%. However, USA's managers are disappointed in its performance over three and five years, which was affected by the surge in growth stocks in 2020 and their subsequent sharp re-rating as interest rates rose in 2022. In response, the managers have implemented several portfolio construction 'enhancements and guide rails' to limit the adverse performance impact of future volatility. USA's managers are confident about its outlook as they believe AI is generating exciting investment opportunities across the market. The trust is invested in a variety of companies focused on space travel, entertainment and online retail and business services. The managers expect these innovative and adaptable businesses to realise the outsized returns they are targeting as they develop into the mega caps of tomorrow. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: ... +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn X YouTube Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

