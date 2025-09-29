UST And Kaynes Semicon To Set Up Rs 3,330 Crore Semiconductor Facility In Gujarat

MENAFN - KNN India)UST, a global AI and technology transformation solutions firm, has announced a strategic investment in Kaynes Semicon, an Indian semiconductor manufacturer, to establish a Rs 3,330 crore semiconductor manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

The project, scheduled to come up in Sanand, will function as an OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) unit.

In a statement issued on Monday (September 29, 2026), UST highlighted the significance of the collaboration in strengthening India's semiconductor ecosystem.“This ambitious partnership between UST and Kaynes Semicon will help shape the future of semiconductor manufacturing in India.

Together, our two great companies will harness the strengths of the Indian market and build a formidable foundation for the country to become a key player in the global semiconductor industry,” said Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST.

Kaynes Semicon also underlined the value of the tie-up.“Our partnership with UST brings together world-class manufacturing and digital engineering expertise.

This enables Kaynes Semicon to deliver advanced OSAT solutions while strengthening India's self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem,” said Raghu Panicker, CEO of Kaynes Semicon Private Limited.

The companies noted that the investment will not only boost semiconductor assembly and testing capabilities but also support emerging sectors such as electronics, electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy, and consumer technology.

UST's global presence and established semiconductor client base are expected to open up opportunities for new customers to access India-based assembly and testing.

Additionally, the partnership will leverage UST's expertise in digital engineering, AI-driven process improvements, and real-time data analytics to ensure scalability, reliability, and cost efficiency.

The facility at Sanand marks a significant step towards India's vision of becoming a global semiconductor hub while reducing dependence on imports.

