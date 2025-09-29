Build Professional Wordpress Websites In Minutes With Godaddy's Airo® Site Designer

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

By Michael Roehricht

We're excited to announce that GoDaddy's Airo® Site Designer has officially exited beta and is now available worldwide for all GoDaddy Managed Hosting for WordPress customers. What started as a bold experiment in AI-powered website creation has quickly become one of the fastest, smartest, and most flexible ways to launch a professional online presence.

Why website creation needed a rethink

Building a website has traditionally been slow and complex. From structuring pages and writing content to sourcing imagery and designing for user experience, small businesses often spend 45–90 days (and thousands of dollars) on a new site.

We built Airo Site Designer to solve this. With AI-powered speed and WordPress flexibility, Airo Site Designer makes it possible to have a polished, conversion-ready site in minutes, not months.

How Airo Site Designer works

Curious about how the build process will play out? Here's a quick overview:

1. Start with your story. Airo asks a few strategic questions about your business, goals, and audience. This forms a tailored site brief.

2. AI builds your site. In under a minute, Airo generates a complete multi-page WordPress site, optimized copy, layouts, and visuals included.

3. Refine in plain English. During onboarding, simply chat with Airo to swap images, edit text, add pages, or adjust design. Updates happen instantly.

4. Publish when ready. Once you're satisfied, your site moves seamlessly into WordPress, where you have full control to continue growing.

And because it's all built natively in WordPress, your site is never locked down. Extend it with the WooCommerce plugin to add an online store, memberships, booking systems, or any of the 60,000+ plugins in the WordPress ecosystem.

What makes Airo Site Designer different?

Most AI site builders stop at cookie-cutter landing pages. Airo Site Designer goes further:



Purpose-built for WordPress. Every site is generated as a fully native WordPress site.

Safe sandboxed environment. Build in a controlled preview space, you only publish when you're ready.

Pattern-driven design. Airo Site Designer chooses from 50+ professional patterns to build layouts that follow proven UX best practices.

Speed with quality. Sites are generated in under a minute with multiple pages, images, and calls-to-action, not just placeholders.

Conversational editing. Adjust your site instantly by asking in plain language. Built to grow. Unlike closed platforms, your site evolves as you grow your business.

A year of transformation

Since launching Airo Site Designer in beta earlier this year, we re-launched the product from the ground up:



Twice as fast. AI responses now happen in under 10 seconds.

51 new patterns. Professional layouts for every industry.

200,000+ images. Direct access to Getty's premium photo library.

Real-time previews. See changes instantly as you customize. AI interpreter. Smarter conversations, fewer errors, better results.

The result? A 95%+ first-try success rate and a dramatic rise in customer satisfaction.

Exclusive for GoDaddy Managed Hosting for WordPress customers

Airo Site Designer is available now for all GoDaddy Managed Hosting for WordPress plans. Simply choose“Airo Site Designer” when creating a new site to unlock the full experience.

With Airo Site Designer, you get:



A professional, business-ready WordPress site in minutes

Conversational onboarding that makes site creation super simple Unlimited growth potential with the full WordPress ecosystem

Ready to build smarter?

There's never been a better time to launch your online presence. With GoDaddy's Airo Site Designer, you'll go from idea to published WordPress site faster than ever, without sacrificing quality or flexibility.

Get started with Airo Site Designer today !

In minutes, not months, your business can be online and ready to grow. Welcome to the future of WordPress website creation.

