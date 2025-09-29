SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates EA, MRUS, BRY, SMLR On Behalf Of Shareholders
Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)'s sale to an investor consortium comprised of PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners for $210.00 per share in cash. If you are an Electronic Arts shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS)'s sale to Genmab A/S for $97.00 per share. If you are a Merus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY)'s sale to California Resources Corporation for 0.0718 shares of California Resources common stock for each share of Berry common stock. If you are a Berry shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMLR)'s sale to Strive, Inc. for 21.05 Class A common shares of Strive per share of Semler. If you are a Semler shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
One World Trade Center
85th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 763-0060
...
...
