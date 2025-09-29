BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: Electronic Arts Inc. (Nasdaq EA), Merus N.V. (Nasdaq MRUS), Berry Corporation (Nasdaq BRY), Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq SMLR)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Electronic Arts Inc. (Nasdaq – EA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, EA will be acquired by an investor consortium (“the Consortium”) comprised of PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners for $210.00 per share in an all-cash transaction that values EA at an enterprise value of approximately $55 billion. The investigation concerns whether the EA Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

Additional information can be found at .

Merus N.V. (Nasdaq – MRUS)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Merus will be acquired by Genmab A/S (Nasdaq – GMAB) for $97.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Merus Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

Additional information can be found at .

Berry Corporation (Nasdaq – BRY)

Under the terms of the agreement, Berry will be acquired by California Resources Corporation (“CRC”) (NYSE – CRC). Existing CRC shareholders are expected to own approximately 94% of the combined company upon closing. The investigation concerns whether the Berry Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

Additional information can be found at .

Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq – SMLR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Semler will be acquired by Strive, Inc. (“Strive”) (Nasdaq – ASST). Each common share of Semler Scientific will be exchanged for 21.05 Class A common shares of Strive, equivalent to approximately $90.52 per share, based on the trading price of Semler Scientific common stock and Strive Class A common stock as of the market close on September 19, 2025. The investigation concerns whether the Semler Scientific Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

Additional information can be found at .

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.