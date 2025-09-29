BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: Electronic Arts Inc. (Nasdaq EA), Merus N.V. (Nasdaq MRUS), Berry Corporation (Nasdaq BRY), Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq SMLR)
Electronic Arts Inc. (Nasdaq – EA)
Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, EA will be acquired by an investor consortium (“the Consortium”) comprised of PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners for $210.00 per share in an all-cash transaction that values EA at an enterprise value of approximately $55 billion. The investigation concerns whether the EA Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.
Additional information can be found at .
Merus N.V. (Nasdaq – MRUS)
Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Merus will be acquired by Genmab A/S (Nasdaq – GMAB) for $97.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Merus Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.
Additional information can be found at .
Berry Corporation (Nasdaq – BRY)
Under the terms of the agreement, Berry will be acquired by California Resources Corporation (“CRC”) (NYSE – CRC). Existing CRC shareholders are expected to own approximately 94% of the combined company upon closing. The investigation concerns whether the Berry Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.
Additional information can be found at .
Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq – SMLR)
Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Semler will be acquired by Strive, Inc. (“Strive”) (Nasdaq – ASST). Each common share of Semler Scientific will be exchanged for 21.05 Class A common shares of Strive, equivalent to approximately $90.52 per share, based on the trading price of Semler Scientific common stock and Strive Class A common stock as of the market close on September 19, 2025. The investigation concerns whether the Semler Scientific Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.
Additional information can be found at .
