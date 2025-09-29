Changes In Hiab's Leadership Team
Changes in Hiab's Leadership Team
Two leaders have been appointed to complement Hiab's Leadership Team.
Jenny McGeough has been appointed President of Loader Cranes, Heavy and Superheavy, effective November 1, 2025. Marcel Boxem, who holds the position on an interim basis, will continue in his role as VP, Sales & Product Management in Loader Cranes, Heavy and Superheavy after Jenny McGeough starts.
Kimberly Allan has been appointed Executive Vice President, Business Excellence. She will start in the role on October 1, 2025. The role replaces the former Hiab Leadership Team position of Executive Vice President, Business Operations Development, which has been held by President and CEO Scott Phillips on an interim basis.
With the appointment of Kimberly Allan, Sanna Ahonen's responsibilities will shift back to her core focus areas of mergers and acquisitions, strategy, and sustainability, effective October 1, 2025.
“I want to warmly welcome Jenny and Kimberly to Hiab's leadership team. Jenny has a strong background in demanding leadership roles in international industrial engineering companies, while Kimberly brings a wealth of experience from successfully executing continuous improvement initiatives in leading global companies,” says President and CEO Scott Phillips.
After the changes, as of 1 November 2025, the company's leadership team will consist of:
- President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Scott Phillips Executive Vice President (EVP), CFO, Mikko Puolakka President, Services, Michaël Bruninx President, Demountables and Defence, Hermanni Lyyski President, Loader Cranes, Heavy and Superheavy, Jenny McGeough President, Truck Mounted Forklifts, Barry McGrane President, Tail Lifts, Martin Saint President, Loader Cranes, Light and Medium, Magdalena Wojtowicz-Tokarz Executive Vice President (EVP), Strategy and Sustainability, Sanna Ahonen Executive Vice President (EVP), Business Excellence, Kimberly Allan Executive Vice President (EVP), People and Culture, Ghita Jansson-Kiuru Executive Vice President (EVP), Marketing and Communications, Birgitte Skade Executive Vice President (EVP), General Counsel, Taina Tirkkonen
Jenny McGeough's and Kimberly Allan's CVs and photos are attached to this release.
For further information, please contact:
Birgitte Skade, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications, tel. +46 73 231 6367
Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670
Hiab (Nasdaq Helsinki: HIAB) is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Globally, Hiab is represented on every continent through its extensive network of 3,000 own and partner sales and service locations, enabling delivery to over 100 countries. The company's continuing operations sales in 2024 totalled approximately EUR 1.6 billion and it employs over 4,000 people.
