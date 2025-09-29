Photographer Claire Holt Unveils New Exhibition On Women Entrepreneurs And Mentors In Collaboration With WEALF

EINPresswire/ -- Acclaimed portrait photographer and photojournalist Claire Holt , celebrated for her exhibition UNBOUND: Celebrating Women Writers, has turned her lens to a new subject: the resilience and determination of women entrepreneurs and their mentors.

In partnership with the Women’s Enterprise Action Leadership Fund (WEALF), Holt’s latest exhibition, MAKING IT: Women Entrepreneurs and WEALF Mentors, captures the strength and individuality of women who have overcome systemic barriers to build successful businesses. The exhibit will open on October 22 and run through October 25 at Canvas 3.0 at the Oculus Center in New York City.

“For our 10th Anniversary, we wanted to honor the women who have achieved success despite the odds against them,” said Vicki Weiner, founder of WEALF. “Claire's gift for portraiture and photojournalism reveals the personalities of these women and the powerful stories behind their journeys.”

“From the moment Vicki described WEALF to me, I was drawn to its hands-on, relationship-driven approach,” explained Claire Holt. “But it wasn’t until I met the entrepreneurs and their mentors that I truly grasped the depth of these partnerships. Visiting the entrepreneurs on location was both inspiring and eye-opening. The mentor-entrepreneur collaborations are powerful examples of women supporting women, and it was an honor to help tell their story through photography.”

WEALF, a nonprofit organization, provides interest-free and low-interest loans, alongside one-on-one mentoring, to women entrepreneurs who are often excluded from traditional financing due to a lack of a guarantor. Over the past decade, WEALF has enabled women business owners across New York to access opportunities, guidance, and a community that transforms both their businesses and their lives.

Holt’s work has appeared in The New York Times, The Chicago Tribune, The Los Angeles Times, New York Newsday, and the Associated Press. She has also taught photography at the Columbia School of Journalism and continues to collaborate with universities and charitable foundations focused on education, literacy, and access to the arts. Inspired by artist Alice Neel, Holt seeks “to assert the dignity and eternal importance of the human being” through her work.

She holds a BA from Cornell University and an MS from Columbia University, and resides in New York City with her family.

Exhibition Details:

📍 Canvas 3.0 at the Oculus Center, New York City📅 October 22–25, 2025