Cordell & Cordell Announces Major Expansion Into Estate Planning And Probate Services

ST. LOUIS, Missouri, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 29, 2025 – Cordell & Cordell, the nation's largest family law firm, announced a major expansion into estate planning and probate services. After extensive research, client diligence, and market testing, the firm will begin offering estate planning services in Missouri, Illinois, South Carolina, Virginia, Kansas, and Texas, with additional states planned over the coming quarters.

Underscoring its commitment to comprehensive family legal services, the expansion builds on Cordell & Cordell's nearly 100 offices across 34 states and responds to a significant unmet need for estate planning among middle-class Americans.

“There is a misconception that estate planning, especially trust services, are designed only for the wealthy,” said Kimberly Gray, Managing Partner at Cordell & Cordell.“In reality, nearly 80% of Americans should have these protections. We're packaging these services for middle America, making it simple, accessible, and affordable for families to secure their futures and shield their assets from unnecessary government intrusion.”

In addition to its longstanding focus on divorce and family law, the firm now offers comprehensive estate planning packages that include trusts, wills, probate-avoidance strategies, medical directives, and powers of attorney. These tools are designed to protect families from unnecessary court delays or costs, reduce exposure to taxes, and provide for an individual's financial and medical well-being as they age.

“This is a breakthrough opportunity to serve families who often don't realize they need these protections until it's too late,” said Kimberly Gray.“With our broad geographic footprint and local expertise, we can provide services at a scale and efficiency that individual firms simply cannot match.”

About Cordell & Cordell

Cordell & Cordell is the largest family law firm in the United States* with over 200 attorneys serving more than 200,000 clients over the last 35 years. Clients hire Cordell & Cordell because the firm is committed to relentlessly advocating for the rights of our clients in the toughest family law matters.

*Leopard Solutions

