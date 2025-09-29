Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Footwear Industry Walks Into Growth Era With Expanding Capacity

2025-09-29 10:09:24
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

From January to August 2025, Azerbaijan produced 574,000 pairs of shoes, marking a 6.9% increase compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports the State Statistics Committee.

