Azerbaijani PM Attends CIS Council Heads Meeting In Minsk (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov participated in the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) meeting held in Belarus' Minsk on September 29, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend .

During the session, held in a limited format, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of cooperation at various levels within the CIS framework.

He highlighted humanitarian collaboration, including health sector initiatives, and noted that the meeting aimed to approve the Action Plan for the upcoming“Year of Health Protection” in 2026. Asadov stressed that enhancing medical professionals' skills and integrating innovative technologies into healthcare are among the key priorities.

Asadov also underscored the role of sports in fostering a healthy and sustainable society.

"It is no surprise that hosting diverse sports events within the CIS holds special significance and serves as a key avenue for regional cooperation," he added.

PM noted the recent opening of the Third CIS Games in Ganja on September 28, attended by President Ilham Aliyev, with over 1,600 athletes competing across 23 sports in seven regions of Azerbaijan (Ganja, Khankendi, Mingachevir, Gabala, Sheki, Goygol, and Yevlakh). The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the event would strengthen friendship, promote the spirit of sports, and advance both the sports industry and cultural development.

Touching on economic and trade ties, Asadov announced that bilateral trade with CIS member states grew by over 21 percent in the first 8 months of the year. He stressed that modern transport and logistics infrastructure play a crucial role in enhancing international trade.

"Azerbaijan has emerged as a major transport and logistics hub in Eurasia, adding that systematic efforts are underway to modernize infrastructure and enhance East-West and North-South international transport corridors," he stressed.

In addition, Asadov mentioned active work on the new Zangazur corridor, which will connect mainland Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, reflecting the evolving regional realities. Addressing the green agenda, he highlighted Azerbaijan's investments in renewable energy technologies, including wind and hydroelectric power, and noted international collaboration with Central Asian states on such projects.

Concluding his speech, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of continuing constructive dialogue with all CIS member states based on mutual respect.

The session later continued with the full delegation, resulting in the signing of several agreements.