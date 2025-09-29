North America Marine Insulation Market Analysis And Outlook 2025-2034 Featuring Johns Manville, Cellofoam North America, ROCKWOOL International, Owens Corning, And Pacor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth is driven by modern insulation adoption, enhanced transport activities, and regulatory compliance. Innovations in material science and high-performance insulation products present key opportunities.

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Marine Insulation Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The North America marine insulation market is projected to grow from 2025 to 2034 at a CAGR of 6.20%. A significant driver of this growth is the United States, recognized as a leading region in this sector. The established economy and substantial marine transport activities bolster its market position. A concerted effort from shipping and transportation industries to adopt advanced marine insulation is set to propel industry expansion further.

Increasing commercial and transport activities via seaways, coupled with heightened marine safety awareness and strict adherence to regulatory frameworks, fuel the industry's growth in the USA. This upward trajectory is indicative of a robust market environment conducive to further advancements.

The growth of the North America marine insulation industry is largely supported by advancements in material science. Marine insulation significantly curtails thermal heat transfer, vibrations, and noise, crucial for effective ship or offshore rig operations. Unlike residential and commercial insulators, these products emphasize water resistance while offering superior thermal and acoustic properties and noise reduction. Moreover, they ensure comprehensive insulation against fire, thermal heat, and noise, reinforcing market growth.

Continuous developments in material science forecast sustained growth. The emergence of materials like fibreglass-based, polyurethane-based, and aluminium-based insulation has enhanced quality and performance, thus propelling market expansion. These materials comply with the International Maritime Organization's rigorous standards for thermal, fire, and noise insulation, further driving market growth during the forecast period.

Key Industry Players in the North America Marine Insulation Market

The report highlights leading players in the North America marine insulation market, offering insights into their capacity, market shares, and recent developments, including capacity expansions and M&A activities:



Johns Manville

Cellofoam North America, Inc.

ROCKWOOL International A/S

Owens Corning

Pacor Inc. Others

It provides a detailed analysis of both macro and micro aspects, offering a comprehensive view through SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

3 Economic Summary

4 Country Risk Profiles

5 North America Marine Insulation Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.4 North America Marine Insulation Market by Product

5.5 North America Marine Insulation Market by Application

5.6 North America Marine Insulation Market by Country

6 Regional Analysis

6.1 United States

6.2 Canada

7 Market Dynamics

7.1 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

8 Value Chain Analysis

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Supplier Selection

9.2 Key Global Players

9.3 Key Regional Players

9.5 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900