U.S. Healthcare CRM Market Towards USD 19.94 Billion By 2034, Experiences Data-Driven Patients

The U.S. healthcare CRM market is projected to grow from USD 10.64 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 19.94 billion by 2034, reflecting a steady CAGR of 7.23% over the forecast period.

Ottawa, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a study by Towards Healthcare, a sister company of Precedence Research, the U.S. healthcare CRM market valued at USD 9.92 billion in 2024, is expected to nearly double and reach USD 19.94 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.23%.

This market is rising due to healthcare providers and payers are increasingly striving to deliver personalized, efficient, data-driven patient experiences amid regulatory pressure and competitive pressures, demand for CRM tools tailored to healthcare workflows is surging.

Key Takeaways:



By component, the software segment held a dominant presence in the U.S. healthcare CRM market in 2024.

By component, the service segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period.

By functionality, the sales segment led the market in 2024 and is projected to expand rapidly in the coming years.

By deployment mode, the cloud/web-based model segment registered its dominance over the global market in 2024.

By deployment mode, the on-premise model segment is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR in the U.S. healthcare CRM market during the studied years.

By end-use, the healthcare providers segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. By end-use, the healthcare payer segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.



What are the key trends and drivers shaping the U.S. healthcare CRM market?

The market for healthcare customer relationship management (CRM) in the United States is experiencing rapid change as hospitals, clinics, payors, and life sciences companies leverage solutions to aid in enhancing patient engagement, improve work flow processes, and integrate discrete data streams. The U.S. market experiences strong adoption in North America with the software component leading. Cloud and web-based deployment continue to lead overall usage. Regulatory demands, interoperability needs, and patient expectations are mounting, which is propelling healthcare organizations in the U.S. to prioritize investment in CRM with the goal of enhanced engagement, care coordination, and operational intelligence.

Major Growth Drivers:



The emergence of the demand for patient-centric care and engagement. Today's healthcare consumers demand a personalized, seamless experience and proactively engaging outreach.

CRM helps providers and payors consolidate patient records and easily marshal analysis for market-targeted messaging and automate front-line touchpoints to improve satisfaction and patient retention.

Healthcare systems are increasingly fragmented (EHRs, claims systems, labs, engagement tools, etc.) which allows for interoperability and API-driven integration functionality of a CRM defence to unify against the silos and engender actionable insight on the care journeys. HITECH, HIPAA, information blocking laws and evolving state privacy laws define obligations for healthcare entities to effectively and securely manage and audit patient interaction data leading to the compelling interest for healthcare-specific CRM solutions with built-in compliance capabilities.

Key Drifts:



AI and Predictive Analytics Integration: Advanced customer relationship management (CRM) systems for healthcare organizations with predictive analytics increasingly include artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) modules to support risk scoring, care gap prediction, and member segmentation in a way that supports outreach strategies and the optimization of resources.

Omnichannel and Conversational Engagement Chatbots: Conversational agents, and omni-touchpoint engagement tools (text messaging, app notifications, voice) are also included as features of CRM suites to make organizations more responsive and improve patient satisfaction and experience across channels.

Low-Code/No-Code Customization Increase: CRM vendors are adding layers of configuration and low-code tools into their systems so that healthcare organizations can customize workflows, forms, and dashboards without requiring developers or significant development time. Vertical Specialization and Niche Modules: The CRM ecosystem is evolving with specialization for specific sub-verticals (e.g., oncology, behavioral health, chronic disease) which include niche modules for care management, participation in clinical trials, and social determinants of health.

Significant Challenge:

Regulatory Complexity and Data Privacy Constraints:

When it comes to U.S. healthcare adoption of CRM systems, the greatest challenge is the complexities of privacy, security, and interoperability requirements. Healthcare organizations must achieve HIPAA compliance, manage patient consent, not block information and maintain audit trails. Legacy CRM and transactional systems often do not have application programming interfaces (APIs) or modular security architectures which further complicates integration and data sharing initiatives. In cases where the vendor offers innovative features, the vendor will have a hard time providing enough assurance to slug through compliance concerns. Customers may suffer from hesitation to make decisions that are contingent upon the vendor fulfilling their CRMs roadmap for the innovative features.

Healthcare CRM Market Growth

The global healthcare CRM market size is calculated at USD 19.29 billion in 2024, grew to USD 20.78 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 40.64 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 7.74% between 2025 and 2034.

Segmental Insights:

By Component:

The software category makes up the largest portion of the U.S. healthcare CRM market. Healthcare providers and payers rely on software-based solutions for various patient interactions and engagement, workflows, and compliance tracking due to their scalability, integration capabilities, and a centralized patient data management model. The growth of AI features and interoperability functionality contributes to the persistence and further growth of growth of demand for the next generation of software-based platforms in healthcare CRM.

The services category is the fastest growing component in the U.S. healthcare CRM market, as demand increases for managed services, consulting, and customization; the latter of which has accounted for the vast share of the demand. Organizations continue to largely rely on professional services for implementation, training, and upgrades, as the healthcare system, regulations, and compliance continue to become more complex. Service providers have expanded their service offerings to include analytics, cloud migration and ongoing optimization of software platforms, in order to continue to meet these growing demands.

By Functionality:

The sales functionality category represents the largest share of the U.S. healthcare CRM market, particularly for pharmaceutical, life sciences, and medical device companies. Within those organizations, sales, lead management, engagement, and overall operational commercial management tasks are the core commonality and tasks typically handled by healthcare CRM solutions.

By Deployment Mode:

In the U.S. healthcare CRM market, the cloud/web-based segment is the leading segment based on cost, scalability, and accessibility. With the adoption of remote work, healthcare organizations are increasingly adopting cloud solutions to support remote work teams, facilitate real-time access to data, and lower the cost of IT infrastructure. Additionally, vendors are also adding features focused on security and compliance of cloud solutions, making the model more trustworthy for managing patient data under HIPAA and other U.S. regulations.

The fastest growth will be in the on-premise deployment mode as organizations who value data security, have legacy systems that are complicated, and need customization to solution will drive the demand for on-premise solutions. Large hospitals, academic medical centers, and government agencies often choose on-premise solutions so they can exert more control over sensitive patient data. The model is attractive to enterprise institutions willing to invest more upfront costs in exchange for sovereignty and rigorous in-house security.

By End-Use:

The healthcare provider segment accounts for the largest share of the healthcare CRM market in the U.S. with hospitals, clinics and physician networks using solutions that better engage patients and improve the efficiency of clinical workflows. Providers utilize CRM solutions to manage referrals, automate outreach and promote public health initiatives. The continual transition towards patient-centered care models, as well as outcome-based reimbursement frameworks, will support continued market growth for healthcare providers across the U.S.

The healthcare payer segment has emerged as the fastest growing end-use market as insurers and managed care organizations are pursuing programs designed to improve member engagement and retention. Payers use CRM solutions to manage health plans, manage member engagement, and create customized wellness programs. Finally, as payers move toward value-based care, they increasingly leverage CRM applications to use data-driven outreach, manage expenditures, and use predictive analytics.

Recent Developments:

In July 2025, Veeva Systems announced it would end its reliance on Salesforce and transition to its own Vault CRM platform starting September 2025, strengthening its independent cloud-based CRM operations for life sciences and healthcare .

Segments Covered in the Report

By Component



Software Services

By Functionality



Sales

Customer Service and Support

Digital Commerce

Marketing Cross-CRM



By Deployment Model



On-premise Model Cloud/Web-based Model

By End-Use



Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers Life Sciences Industry



