Transatlantic Age-Verification Laws Descend Into Chaos Trust Stamp Unveils Biometric 'Binding' In A Niche Market Predicted To Reach $5.12B In Annual Revenue By 2033

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Widespread VPN use has rendered the recent UK law unenforceable while a tidal wave of US regulations creates a liability nightmare for companies relying on broken, obsolete technology

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI) rolled-out its proprietary biometric-binding technology as the solution to the systemic failure of age-verification laws that are collapsing under real-world pressure. As the global push for online safety descends into disarray, Trust Stamp's technology provides the critical, missing link that can make age verification enforceable.

This announcement comes as the UK's landmark Online Safety Act proves ineffective just weeks after enforcement began, and a ticking time bomb of similar legislation creates an imminent compliance crisis for companies across the United States.

Trust Stamp President Andrew Gowasack commented,“We are witnessing a systemic failure in real-time. Well-intentioned laws are being rendered useless overnight because they are built on a fundamentally broken premise. You cannot verify a device or an IP address and pretend you have verified a person. The entire framework is a house of cards, and the surge in VPN use is the gust of wind that's knocking it down. Age verification software is a fast growing sector with Market Intelo's Age Verification Solution 2023 Market Research Report predicting revenue to grow from $1.45 billion in 2024, to $5.12 billion by 2033, and yet there is still a dangerous reliance upon circumventible legacy systems.”

The catastrophic failure of the current approach is now on public display. The moment UK regulators began enforcement, the system broke. The immediate, massive surge in VPN use wasn't just a challenge; it was a wholesale rejection of the system's viability, proving a critical flaw: verification without biometric binding is merely security theater.

In response to this crisis, Trust Stamp is offering technology capable of fixing this flaw: TrustedAgeTM. Standard age verification is like a paper ticket, easily passed back or copied. TrustedAge is a biometric key, permanently locked to one user. A live biometric capture confirms the rightful owner is present for every session, making the credential worthless to anyone else.

Gowasack continued,“What we're seeing in the UK is a preview of the chaos coming to America. A tidal wave of similar, flawed legislation is hitting two dozen US states right now. Companies are scrambling for a solution, facing a compliance nightmare with fines up to $10,000 per incident. They are about to learn the hard way that their current systems are flawed. We have a ready-to-deploy solution that actually solves the problem. After a one-time verification, the credential is locked to the user. Each time they access content, a simple, live selfie check ensures the right person is present, without storing their biometric data. This makes the age credential non-transferable, useless if borrowed or stolen, and closes the compliance loophole that exposes companies to huge fines. This is not just an improvement on the legacy system; it is the way to make it work.”

A paper presenting the company's novel approach, combining Zero Knowledge Proofs with Biometric Bound Credentials, was accepted for presentation at the IEEE-sponsored Biometrics Special Interest Group (BIOSIG 2025) conference, inviting rigorous peer-review and recognizing novel contributions. The company's technology was also tested in a case study under Australia's Age Assurance Technology Trial for on-device processing. The test found the technology to be suitable for deployment in the Challenge 25 policy area with a Mean Predicted Age of 18.2 against the Mean Actual Age of 17.81.

Dr. Norman Poh, Chief Science Officer of Trust Stamp, explains,“Our ZKP-based approach enables organizations to verify remote human presence and age without exposing sensitive biometric data whilst preventing credentials sharing because the solution authenticates the user directly, instead of relying on the device as an authenticator. Simply unlocking the device no longer suffices. This breakthrough not only enhances compliance and user trust but also sets a new security and trust benchmark in digital identity systems.”

