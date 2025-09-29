Computer Vision In Healthcare Market To See 27.36% CAGR And Cross USD 14B By 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence
Hyderabad, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India, September 2 9 , 2025 – According to Mordor Intelligence, the com puter vision in healthcare market is valued at USD 4.22 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 14.14 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.36% during 2025-2030 . The computer vision in healthcare market is entering a phase of rapid growth, driven by the rising adoption of AI-powered imaging tools in hospitals, clinics, and research institutions. As these technologies help improve diagnostic accuracy and reduce delays, the market is set for significant expansion in the coming years.
Computer Vision as a Core Driver of AI in Healthcare
Computer vision represents one of the most impactful applications of AI in the healthcare domain. The artificial intelligence in healthcare market is valued at USD 39.92 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 196.91 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 37.6% over the forecast period. AI technologies such as machine learning, deep learning, and computer vision are being widely deployed to support clinical imaging, disease detection, workflow automation, and predictive analytics. This convergence is enabling healthcare providers to deliver faster, more accurate, and personalized care.
Industry Drivers
Radiologist Shortage and Workflow Automation Needs : Automation tools help overcome staffing gaps and improve throughput in diagnostic centers.
Edge-AI Chips for Real-Time OR Applications : Advanced chips enable sub-100 millisecond latency in surgical and imaging suites, improving efficiency and patient outcomes.
Big Data Utilization and EHR Integration : AI and computer vision are increasingly leveraged to extract actionable insights from large-scale electronic health records and real-time clinical data.
Market Segmentation Insights
By Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
By Application
- Medical Imaging & Diagnostics
- Image-Guided Surgeries & Robotics
- Patient Monitoring & Safety
- Pathology & Laboratory Automation
- Smart Hospitals & Operations Optimisation
By End User
- Healthcare Providers
- Diagnostic Imaging Centers
- Research & Academic Institutions
- Other End Users
By Deployment Mode
- On-Premise
- Cloud-Based
- Edge / Hybrid
Regional Market Dynamics
North America leads the market, driven by early AI adoption, reimbursement policies, and a well-established healthcare ecosystem. Europe follows, supported by regulatory frameworks and aging populations. The Middle East & Africa and South America present emerging opportunities as healthcare infrastructure and digital health adoption increase.
Regional coverage includes:
North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Competitive Environment
The computer vision in healthcare market is moderately concentrated, with major players investing in AI-driven solutions, edge computing, and strategic collaborations.
Leading players include:
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers
