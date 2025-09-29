Computer Vision In Healthcare Market To See 27.36% CAGR And Cross USD 14B By 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The expansion of the computer vision in healthcare market is driven by rising demand for chronic disease imaging and the adoption of AI-enabled imaging modalities.

Hyderabad, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India, September 2 9 , 2025 – According to Mordor Intelligence, the com puter vision in healthcare market is valued at USD 4.22 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 14.14 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.36% during 2025-2030 . The computer vision in healthcare market is entering a phase of rapid growth, driven by the rising adoption of AI-powered imaging tools in hospitals, clinics, and research institutions. As these technologies help improve diagnostic accuracy and reduce delays, the market is set for significant expansion in the coming years.

Computer Vision as a Core Driver of AI in Healthcare

Computer vision represents one of the most impactful applications of AI in the healthcare domain. The artificial intelligence in healthcare market is valued at USD 39.92 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 196.91 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 37.6% over the forecast period. AI technologies such as machine learning, deep learning, and computer vision are being widely deployed to support clinical imaging, disease detection, workflow automation, and predictive analytics. This convergence is enabling healthcare providers to deliver faster, more accurate, and personalized care.

Industry Drivers

Radiologist Shortage and Workflow Automation Needs : Automation tools help overcome staffing gaps and improve throughput in diagnostic centers.

Edge-AI Chips for Real-Time OR Applications : Advanced chips enable sub-100 millisecond latency in surgical and imaging suites, improving efficiency and patient outcomes.

Big Data Utilization and EHR Integration : AI and computer vision are increasingly leveraged to extract actionable insights from large-scale electronic health records and real-time clinical data.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Medical Imaging & Diagnostics

Image-Guided Surgeries & Robotics

Patient Monitoring & Safety

Pathology & Laboratory Automation

Smart Hospitals & Operations Optimisation

By End User

Healthcare Providers

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Research & Academic Institutions

Other End Users

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Edge / Hybrid



For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the report details at :

Regional Market Dynamics

North America leads the market, driven by early AI adoption, reimbursement policies, and a well-established healthcare ecosystem. Europe follows, supported by regulatory frameworks and aging populations. The Middle East & Africa and South America present emerging opportunities as healthcare infrastructure and digital health adoption increase.

Regional coverage includes:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitive Environment

The computer vision in healthcare market is moderately concentrated, with major players investing in AI-driven solutions, edge computing, and strategic collaborations.

Leading players include:

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

