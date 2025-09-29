Global Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) Market To Reach USD 6.1 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Surge in demand for advanced CHB treatment and latest product launch and product approvals drive the growth of the global Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) Market size was estimated at $4.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $6.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.Download Sample Report (290 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):The outbreak of the pandemic had a negative impact on the global Chronic Hepatitis B(CHB) market. The outbreak of the pandemic in the majority of countries affected the supply chain and decreased blood donations across the world.However, later on, several government initiatives to provide safer healthcare facilities and rise in blood donation rate for the treatment of Covid-19 with blood plasma helped the market recoup soon.The global Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) market is analyzed across Drug Class, Gender, Distribution Channel, and Region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.Based on drug class, the antivirals segment contributed to 87% of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The immune modulators segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.2% throughout the forecast period.Purchase Inquiry:Based on gender, the male segment accounted for more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 3.2% throughout the forecast period.Based on distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment held nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.7% throughout the forecast period.Based on region, the market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.The key market players analyzed in the global Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) market report include Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Biocon Inc, Zydus Cadila, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Novartis AG, Reliance Life Sciences, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Teva pharmaceuticals, Cipla Limited, and Viatris Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry -Organoids and Spheroids Market -Foot Orthotic Insoles Market -Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market -Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market -Medical Thawing System Market -About Us -Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ + + +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.