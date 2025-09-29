Streamex Corp. To Participate In The Clear Street Disruptive Technology Conference On November 19-20, 2025
"This conference represents an ideal platform to connect with institutional investors who understand that the transformative potential of real-world asset tokenization is a key innovation," said Henry McPhie, CEO and Co-Founder of Streamex Corp.
About Streamex Corp.
Streamex is a real-world asset tokenization company with institutional-grade infrastructure to bring the gold and commodities market on chain. Enabled by a gold-denominated treasury and tokenization technology powering the modern commodities market, Streamex is building a platform to deliver regulated, yield-bearing, and liquid financial products.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Adele Carey
VP, Investor Relations
...
Public Relations:
Fatema Bhabrawala
Director of Media Relations
...
Streamex:
Henry McPhie
Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp.
...
