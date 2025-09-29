Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Streamex Corp. To Participate In The Clear Street Disruptive Technology Conference On November 19-20, 2025


2025-09-29 08:31:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a leader in institutional-grade tokenization of real-world assets, today announced the executive management team, will participate in one-to-one meetings at the Clear Street Disruptive Technology Conference at The Four Seasons Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, taking place November 19-20, 2025.

"This conference represents an ideal platform to connect with institutional investors who understand that the transformative potential of real-world asset tokenization is a key innovation," said Henry McPhie, CEO and Co-Founder of Streamex Corp.

About Streamex Corp.
Streamex is a real-world asset tokenization company with institutional-grade infrastructure to bring the gold and commodities market on chain. Enabled by a gold-denominated treasury and tokenization technology powering the modern commodities market, Streamex is building a platform to deliver regulated, yield-bearing, and liquid financial products.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Adele Carey
VP, Investor Relations
...

Public Relations:
Fatema Bhabrawala
Director of Media Relations
...

Streamex:
Henry McPhie
Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp.
...


