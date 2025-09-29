Dr. Rebecca Johnson Osei Honored With Threebestrated® 2025 Award For Excellence In Psychology

Dr. Rebecca Johnson Osei

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For the ninth consecutive year, Dr. Rebecca Johnson Osei, Psy.D., ABPP, has been recognized as one of the top psychologists in Atlanta by ThreeBestRated, a global ranking platform that highlights the best businesses and professionals across industries. This repeated honor underlines her consistent dedication to client care, clinical expertise, and her reputation as a trusted figure in the field of psychology. The award is not only a reflection of her professional success but also the trust her clients place in her service year after year.Dr. Rebecca Johnson Osei: A Leader in Concierge PsychotherapyDr. Osei is not just a psychologist; she is a pioneer of Concierge Psychotherapy and the first concierge doctor of psychology in Atlanta. What makes her unique is her approach, which ensures 100% confidentiality, flexibility, and a client-focused experience. She offers both in-office sessions in her Buckhead office and on-call, in-home and secure telehealth services to her patients. As of now, Dr. Rebecca Osei offers telehealth services to 44 states in the U.S., enabling clients across the nation to access her services and genuine care.She is the founder of Concierge Psychology and has supported individuals across all walks of life, from homeless veterans to public figures, helping them navigate complex psychological and emotional challenges. Over the years, Dr. Rebecca Osei has worked in varied and challenging settings, including adolescent treatment centers, community mental health facilities, correctional institutions, substance-abuse recovery programs, crisis services & trauma care.Today, she is widely recognized as a premier provider of concierge and VIP psychotherapy across Georgia, California and Florida.Academic & Professional ExcellenceDr. Rebecca holds a Board Certification in Clinical Psychology (ABPP) and is licensed in both Georgia and California. She graduated summa cum laude with a BS in Psychology (with minors in English and Biology) from the University of Massachusetts before earning her M.A. and Psy.D. in Clinical Psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology.Her expertise spans Recovery Oriented Cognitive Therapy, Motivational Interviewing, and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)-which she integrates into customized treatment plans tailored to every client's goals.Beyond Clinical PracticeDr. Rebecca's influence extends far beyond her private practice. She is a sought-after speaker, educator, and media contributor, frequently featured in outlets such as BBC, Fox News, Forensic Files, WSB-TV, Good Day Atlanta, Modern Luxury Medicine + Doctors, Voyage LA, Upscale Living Magazine, and more. Through these platforms, she advocates for stigma-free, accessible mental health care.Concierge Psychology: A Practice Built Around YouAt the heart of Dr. Rebecca's work is Concierge Psychology, a practice she founded to redefine therapy by prioritizing completely confidential and holistic care. She has built a team that shares her passion. At Concierge Psychology, the team provides Concierge Psychotherapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychodynamic Therapy, Trauma-focused Treatment, Exposure Therapy, Couples Therapy, Family Therapy, Life-stage Change Therapy (Life Coaching), and Executive Coaching & Business Consulting. For more information, visit conciergepsychology .

