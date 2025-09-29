Miniluxe Announces New Tampa Franchise Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Entrepreneur and MiniLuxe Joint Venture Partner, Ms. Peiru Kim, becomes second MiniLuxe franchise partner.

Boston, MA, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (TSXV: MNLX). MiniLuxe, a leader in clean beauty and self-care services, proudly announces an expanded partnership with Peiru Kim, founder of the modern nail care brand, Sugarcoat, based in Atlanta, GA. In June of 2024, MiniLuxe announced a Joint Venture with Ms. Kim and Sugarcoat to accelerate MiniLuxe's brand entry and presence in the Atlanta market. Following this successful partnership with Ms. Kim and Sugarcoat, MiniLuxe has now entered into a franchise agreement for MiniLuxe's first Florida studio. Effective immediately, Ms. Kim will assume operations as franchise partner of MiniLuxe in Tampa's Water Street District .

This strategic partnership aligns with MiniLuxe's ongoing focus to scale in a capital-efficient and incentive-aligned manner with best-in-class owner-operators across various models, including joint ventures, franchises, and M&A.

“We are thrilled to place one of the most proven multi-unit operators in the nail care industry at the helm of our Tampa location,” said Tony Tjan, CEO and Co-Founder of MiniLuxe. “We are grateful to our launch management team for establishing our presence in Tampa and have full confidence that Ms. Kim and her team will successfully lead us in our next phase of growth in one of the most dynamic business areas, Florida's Gulf Coast.”

The Company's commitment to the Southeast region of the US is fueled by several attractive demographic and strategic factors such as Florida's high concentration of nail designers, strong demand for habitual nail care, and centralized ease of access for both consumers and nail designers.

Ms. Kim is MiniLuxe's second franchisee, following Ms. Quynh Pham's (of Gloria Capital and Cambridge Wine and Spirits) successful launch of the MiniLuxe Brookline, MA location in December 2024.

“Taking on the MiniLuxe Tampa location is an exciting next step for me,” said Peiru Kim.“I am passionate about advancing the clean beauty movement and I am committed to delivering exceptional experiences to our Tampa clientele. With MiniLuxe's innovative approach and strong brand foundation, I look forward to growing our presence in the region.”

Mr. Tjan further commented,“Our collaboration with Peiru in Atlanta demonstrated the power of shared vision and values and what can be achieved when we decentralize entrepreneurship. We are excited about the growth opportunities this brings to both MiniLuxe and the Tampa community.”

The partnership represents another milestone in MiniLuxe's mission to redefine self-care through clean, ethical, and high-quality nail and beauty services. As the company continues expanding its footprint, it remains dedicated to working with partners who share its commitment to excellence and innovation.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe , a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts. MiniLuxe is a lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform servicing the beauty and self-care industry. The Company focuses on delivering high-quality nail care and esthetic services and offers a suite of trusted proprietary products that are used in the Company's owned-and-operated studio services. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been elevating industry standards through healthier, ultra-hygienic services, a modern design esthetic, socially responsible labor practices, and better-for-you, cleaner products. MiniLuxe aims to radically transform a highly fragmented and under-regulated self-care and nail care industry through its brand, standards, and technology platform that collectively enable better talent and client experiences. For its clients, MiniLuxe offers best-in-class self-care services and better-for-you products, and for nail care and beauty professionals, MiniLuxe seeks to become the employer of choice. In addition to creating long-term durable economic returns for stakeholders, the brand seeks to positively impact and empower one of the most diverse and largest hourly worker segments through professional development and certification, economic mobility, and company ownership opportunities (e.g., equity participation and future franchise opportunities). Since its inception, MiniLuxe has performed over 4 million services.

