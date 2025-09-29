Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Mi-8 Helicopter With FPV Drone
In the area of Kotliarivka, operators of the 59th Assault Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces, known as the Steppe Predators, destroyed a Mi-8 transport and combat helicopter with an FPV drone, the report said.
The Mi-8 is a Russian multi-purpose helicopter used to transport personnel and cargo, conduct medical evacuations, and serve as an aviation support platform for ground units. The cost of one such helicopter is at least $6 million.Read also: Ukrainian General Staff confirms strike on Elektrodetal plant in Russia's Bryansk region
Earlier, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (known as "Madyar"), published footage of the strike on Telegram .
"Operators from the 59th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed the helicopter using an FPV drone," the commander wrote.
Photo: wikipedia
