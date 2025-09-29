Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Mi-8 Helicopter With FPV Drone

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Unmanned Systems Forces reported this on Telegram .

In the area of Kotliarivka, operators of the 59th Assault Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces, known as the Steppe Predators, destroyed a Mi-8 transport and combat helicopter with an FPV drone, the report said.

The Mi-8 is a Russian multi-purpose helicopter used to transport personnel and cargo, conduct medical evacuations, and serve as an aviation support platform for ground units. The cost of one such helicopter is at least $6 million.

Earlier, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (known as "Madyar"), published footage of the strike on Telegram .

"Operators from the 59th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed the helicopter using an FPV drone," the commander wrote.

