PM Modi Pens Foreword For Giorgia Meloni's Memoir - My Roots, My Principles - Says 'Her Beliefs Mirrors Our Values'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making headlines after he wrote a foreword for the Indian edition of the autobiography of his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. Italian Prime Minister's memoir 'I am Giorgia - My Roots, My Principles' was originally published on June 17.

PM Modi's foreword for Giorgia Meloni's memoir

"It is her Mann Ki Baat," PM Modi wrote in the foreword for Giorgia Meloni's book. Expressing "great" honour in writing the foreword, he said that he was doing so with "respect, admiration and friendship" for the 48-year-old's autobiography. PM Modi emphasised that he considers Giorgia Meloni a "patriot and outstanding contemporary leader", the Indian Express reported.

Drawing upon his interaction with world leaders in the past 11 years, PM Modi wrote,“Prime Minister Meloni's life and leadership remind us of these timeless truths... It will be well received (in India) as a refreshing story of an outstanding contemporary political leader and a patriot." Describing how the journeys of world leaders transcend personal stories, he stated, "Her belief in defending one's cultural heritage, while engaging with the world on equal terms, mirrors our own values.”

It is important to note that the original version of the book 'I am Giorgia - My Roots, My Principles' was written in 2021 when Meloni served as an opposition leader in her country.

"I have heard too many people talk about me and my ideas not to realize how different my life and I actually are from the way we are portrayed. So, I decided to open up, to show who I am, what I believe in, and how I got here," Meloni states about her book. In 2022, she became the first woman prime minister on Italy.

In her memoir, Giorgia Meloni reflected not only on her roots and her childhood but also discussed her bond with her mother Anna, her sister Arianna, her grandparents Maria and Gianni, as well as the lasting pain of her father's absence. The book sheds light on Giorgia Meloni as a person in depth for the very first time.

Recalling her profound passion for politics, she narrates how she navigated from the neighbourhood of Garbatella to the Government as a Minister, and then to the leadership of Fratelli d'Italia and the European Conservatives. From motherhood to her love story, one can get a glimpse of Meloni's dreams for Italy and Europe. Meloni addresses complex themes such as motherhood, identity, and faith with frankness and clarity.