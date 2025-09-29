Telangana Assembly Speaker Begins Hearing On Disqualification Petitions

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 29 (IANS) Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Monday began conducting a trial in connection with petitions filed by the BRS for disqualification of defected MLAs.

Turncoat MLAs, including T Prakash Goud (Rajendranagar), Kale Yadaiah (Chevella), Gudem Mahipal Reddy (Patancheru) and Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy (Jogulamba Gadwal) have been summoned on Monday and Wednesday.

The Speaker began hearing the cross examination of the counsels of the petitioners by the four defected MLAs, and vice-versa.

The in-camera trial, which began at 11 A.M., will continue till 4 P.M.

The trial under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution started with BRS MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay being cross-examined by T Prakash Goud's counsel. This will be followed by cross-examination of Chinta Prabhakar by the counsels of Kale Yadaiah and Gudem Mahipal Reddy's counsels. Finally, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy will be cross-examined by Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy's counsel.

On October 1, Prakash Goud will be examined by Kalvakuntla Sanjay's counsel, Kale Yadaiah and Gudem Mahipal Reddy by Chinta Prabhakar's counsel, and Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy by Palla Rajeshwar Reddy's counsel.

This is the first time in Telangana Assembly's history that the Speaker is conducting the hearing on disqualification petitions.

Authorities have made tight security arrangements at the Legislature building and imposed restrictions. Media persons and visitors have been barred from entering the premises.

Petitioners and respondents and their advocates appearing before the Tribunal have been directed not to carry mobile phones into the court hall. Anyone found indulging in recording of proceedings and taking and photos with their phones, will have their gadgets confiscated and the concerned advocate will not be allowed to appear in the proceedings, Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Charyulu said.

The BRS leaders had last year filed petitions before the Speaker seeking disqualification of 10 party MLAs who joined the ruling Congress party.

They approached the Supreme Court over the delay on part of the Speaker in taking a decision on their petitions.

The Supreme Court on July 31 directed the Assembly to decide within three months petitions seeking disqualification of 10 BRS MLAs who had switched to Congress following the November 2023 elections.

The Speaker recently issued notices to the turncoat MLAs and after examining their replies, decided to conduct the trial.