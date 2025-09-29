Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany’s Merz Faces Plummeting Approval


2025-09-29 05:24:36
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is experiencing a significant drop in public support, reaching the lowest level since he assumed office.

A fresh public opinion poll released on Saturday highlights the deepening dissatisfaction among citizens with Merz’s leadership.

According to a recent INSA survey, nearly two-thirds of the German population now express discontent with the chancellor’s performance—a sharp increase from 45% in early June.

In contrast, the share of those who are satisfied with Merz has declined notably, slipping from 36% down to a mere 23%.

At the same time, the right-leaning party Alternative for Germany (AfD) continues to outpace the governing coalition formed by the center-right CDU/CSU and the Social Democrats.

While the ruling alliance remains stuck at 25% in public support, the AfD holds steady at 26%, positioning itself as the most dominant political force in Germany, according to the same poll.

The survey also reveals that Merz’s coalition allies are grappling with diminishing public backing.

The Social Democrats, Greens, and The Left are all experiencing declining approval. Additionally, smaller political groups such as the Free Democrats and Sahra Wagenknecht’s BSW are polling below the minimum required to gain parliamentary representation.

Since assuming office in May, Merz has committed to revitalizing Germany’s underperforming economy, bolstering the nation’s military strength, and maintaining ongoing assistance for Ukraine.

Simultaneously, he has advocated for extensive reductions to the welfare system.

