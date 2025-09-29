Nordics Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database 2025 Coverage Of 125 Existing And 60 Upcoming Data Centers Across Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, And Sweden

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the comprehensive Nordics Data Center Market Database, an Excel product offering in-depth analysis of 125 existing and 60 upcoming data centers across Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. The database covers white-floor space, IT load capacity, and retail and wholesale colocation pricing. Notably, Sweden and Finland are set to lead with 60% of upcoming rack capacity, bolstered by major players like Green Mountain and Digital Realty. Optimal power costs and strategic expansions by STACK Infrastructure and EcoDataCenter drive regional growth.

The "Nordics Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Sweden and Finland together account for over 60% of the upcoming rack capacity and area in the region. Finland has the highest upcoming IT power capacity with more than 2GW, led by FCDC Corp, QTS and Hyperco.

Green Mountain, STACK Infrastructure, atNorth, Polar DC, and Digital Realty rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Nordic. Finland is home to Google's largest data center in Europe

Cost of power is 40-50% less than most of Europe, which is one of the major driving factors for data centers in this region. Operators like STACK Infrastructure, Bulk Infrastructure, and EcoDataCenter are expanding aggressively across Norway and Sweden.

This database covers the Nordics data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 125 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 60 upcoming data centers

Location covered: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (125 Facilities)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (NDC2, Halden DC3)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (60 Facilities)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Nordics data center market database include:



ECO-LocaXion"

Adeo Data center

AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)

Arcem

Asia Pacific Land

AtlasEdge

atNorth

Bahnhof

Basefarm (Orange)

Binero Group

Blix Solutions AS

BlueFjords

Borderlight (GoGreenHost)

Borealis Data Center (Herman IT)

Brookfield Asset Management

Bulk Infrastructure

Cibicom

CompassForge Ventures

Conapto

Creanova Datacenter

Curanet

Datalahti

DayOne

Digita

Digital Realty

DLX

EcoDataCenter

EdgeMode

Edora

Elementica

Elisa

Ember

Equinix

Evroc

FCDC Corp

Ficolo

GleSYS

GlobalConnect

Green Mountain

GreenScale

GTT Communications

Hetzner Online

hScale

Hyperco

ITsjefen

JN Data

Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS)

Kolo DC (EcoDataCenter)

Lefdal Mine Datacenter

Mediam

Multigrid

Nebius

NNIT

Northern Data-Hydro66

Nscale & Aker

Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS)

Penta Infra

Polar DC

Polarnode

Prime Data Centers

QTS

Regant Oy

Rise Institue

SplitVision

STACK Infrastructure

STORESPEED

Suomen Energiainsinoorit Technology Oy

Telenor

Hafslund & HitecVision

Telia Carrier

Telia Group

TerraHost

Thylander

Tiktok (Hyperco)

Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat

Verne Global

Vesper Infrastructure (Terakraft AS)

WS Computing AS (Skanska - Contractor) XTX Markets

Key Topics Covered:



About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

Target Audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

For more information about this database visit

is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

