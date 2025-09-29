Nordics Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database 2025 Coverage Of 125 Existing And 60 Upcoming Data Centers Across Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, And Sweden
Sweden and Finland together account for over 60% of the upcoming rack capacity and area in the region. Finland has the highest upcoming IT power capacity with more than 2GW, led by FCDC Corp, QTS and Hyperco.
Green Mountain, STACK Infrastructure, atNorth, Polar DC, and Digital Realty rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Nordic. Finland is home to Google's largest data center in Europe
Cost of power is 40-50% less than most of Europe, which is one of the major driving factors for data centers in this region. Operators like STACK Infrastructure, Bulk Infrastructure, and EcoDataCenter are expanding aggressively across Norway and Sweden.
This database covers the Nordics data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 125 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 60 upcoming data centers Location covered: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (125 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (NDC2, Halden DC3) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (60 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Nordics data center market database include:
- ECO-LocaXion" Adeo Data center AQ Compute (Aquila Capital) Arcem Asia Pacific Land AtlasEdge atNorth Bahnhof Basefarm (Orange) Binero Group Blix Solutions AS BlueFjords Borderlight (GoGreenHost) Borealis Data Center (Herman IT) Brookfield Asset Management Bulk Infrastructure Cibicom CompassForge Ventures Conapto Creanova Datacenter Curanet Datalahti DayOne Digita Digital Realty DLX EcoDataCenter EdgeMode Edora Elementica Elisa Ember Equinix Evroc FCDC Corp Ficolo GleSYS GlobalConnect Green Mountain GreenScale GTT Communications Hetzner Online hScale Hyperco ITsjefen JN Data Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS) Kolo DC (EcoDataCenter) Lefdal Mine Datacenter Mediam Multigrid Nebius NNIT Northern Data-Hydro66 Nscale & Aker Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS) Penta Infra Polar DC Polarnode Prime Data Centers QTS Regant Oy Rise Institue SplitVision STACK Infrastructure STORESPEED Suomen Energiainsinoorit Technology Oy Telenor Hafslund & HitecVision Telia Carrier Telia Group TerraHost Thylander Tiktok (Hyperco) Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat Verne Global Vesper Infrastructure (Terakraft AS) WS Computing AS (Skanska - Contractor) XTX Markets
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
