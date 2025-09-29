Lafayette Village Apartments Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Rehabilitation In Jersey City's Bergen-Lafayette Neighborhood

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) McCormack Baron Salazar, in partnership with the Jersey City Housing Authority, unveils the first phase of newly rehabilitated apartments at Lafayette Village

- Richard Baron, Founder and Chairman of McCormack Baron SalazarJERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A wave of renewed energy and investment is sweeping through Jersey City's Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood as McCormack Baron Salazar , in partnership with the Jersey City Housing Authority, proudly unveils the first phase of newly rehabilitated apartments at Lafayette Village, located at 579 Grand Avenue in Jersey City.Originally developed between 2000 and 2002, Lafayette Village has been a community anchor for nearly 25 years. Today, with this $60 million transformation, it stands ready to serve families for decades to come, offering high-quality, affordable housing that rivals the best of Jersey City's new development while honoring its long-standing residents.A Bold Step Forward for Families, this redevelopment delivers 124 revitalized homes including 77 RAD/Section 18 project-based voucher (PBV) units, 16 LIHTC-only units restricted to households earning at or below 60% of area median income (AMI), 22 additional PBV units, and nine unrestricted market-rate apartments. The community will continue serving families across a broad range of income levels, and includes two-, three-, and four-bedroom unit types available to a variety of household sizes. The community includes a mix of garden- and townhome-style apartment units, with each home benefitting from comprehensive upgrades such as new kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, appliances, HVAC systems, and roofs, ensuring modern, market-rate quality throughout. Families will enjoy healthier, more sustainable living with energy-efficient appliances, resource conserving fixtures, and designs that promote clean air and lower utility costs.In addition, the community is enhanced with vibrant amenities, including an updated community building, fitness room, and management offices, all designed to strengthen resident connection and support. All 124 apartment homes will be completed in Spring 2026.“This ribbon cutting is more than a celebration of bricks and mortar, it is a celebration of families, stability, and investing in the future of the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood,” said Richard Baron, Founder and Chairman of McCormack Baron Salazar.“For me, today is also personal. I think back on the friendships I built with Bob Rigby, Maria Maio, and Artie Pugh, and the hope we worked to build for Jersey City's public housing communities. Those relationships shaped our vision and reminded us that housing is about people first. This project honors that legacy while ensuring that families in Lafayette Village have the foundation to thrive for generations to come.”“The Jersey City Housing Authority proudly continues its partnership in this effort to preserve the paradigm of well-designed and well-planned mixed-financed affordable housing, which lifted the quality of life for hundreds of Jersey City residents,” said Stephen Cea, Executive Director of the Authority.

