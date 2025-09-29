New York 60 Multispace By Primagran Wins Gold In A' Kitchen Furniture Design Awards

New York 60 Multispace

Innovative Kitchen Sink Design Recognized for Transforming Unused Space into Functional Workspace

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of kitchen furniture design, has announced Primagran's New York 60 Multispace as the recipient of the Gold A' Kitchen Furniture, Equipment and Fixtures Design Award. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the New York 60 Multispace, solidifying its position as a standout product within the competitive kitchen furniture industry.The New York 60 Multispace's innovative design directly addresses the challenges faced by modern kitchens, where space optimization and functionality are paramount. By transforming the often-underutilized faucet bench into an organized, multi-purpose workspace, this kitchen sink aligns perfectly with current trends and user needs. The practical benefits of the Multispace system, such as improved ergonomics, efficient drainage, and enhanced storage, make it a valuable addition to any kitchen, benefiting both end-users and industry professionals alike.What sets the New York 60 Multispace apart is its ingenious Multispace system, featuring dual zones for utensils, herbs, and dishwashing essentials, along with a dedicated cutting board drying area. The integrated vertical drainage ensures water never accumulates, while the slim, sloping edges and beveled rim provide a sleek, modern aesthetic that simplifies cleaning. Every aspect of the design has been carefully considered to maximize space utilization and enhance the overall user experience.This recognition from the A' Kitchen Furniture, Equipment and Fixtures Design Award serves as a testament to Primagran's commitment to innovation and excellence. The award not only validates the hard work and dedication of the Primagran team but also inspires them to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in kitchen furniture design. As the New York 60 Multispace gains international exposure, it has the potential to influence industry standards and inspire future designs that prioritize functionality and space optimization.New York 60 Multispace was designed by Marcin Sznajder and the New Product Development Team at Primagran Primagran .Interested parties may learn more at:About Primagran PrimagranPrimagran is a Polish company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of high-quality granite sinks and kitchen accessories. Founded in 2010, Primagran has built a strong reputation for its focus on functionality, ergonomics, and user-centric design. With dedicated teams collaborating on product development, implementation, and customer service, Primagran has established a successful presence in both domestic and international markets through its e-commerce channels.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significantly impact their intended audience. Characterized by their visionary approach and the exceptional skill of their creators, these designs serve as benchmarks for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review and evaluation based on pre-established criteria by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Winning the Golden A' Design Award in the Kitchen Furniture, Equipment and Fixtures Design category is a notable achievement that reflects a design's outstanding qualities and its potential to advance the industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Since its establishment in 2008, the A' Design Award has been dedicated to recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award aims to drive forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

