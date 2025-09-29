Varun Dhawan To Janhvi Kapoor: Check Net Worth Of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Cast
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari hits theaters on October 2. Before its release, here's a look at the net worth of the film's star-studded cast.
Varun Dhawan, the lead in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, is worth crores. Reports say he has a net worth of ₹205 crore. He debuted in Student of the Year.
Janhvi Kapoor is the lead actress in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Her net worth is ₹82 crore. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak.
Sanya Malhotra is the second lead actress in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Reports say she's worth ₹40 crore. She debuted in Bollywood with Aamir Khan's film Dangal.
Rohit Saraf is the second lead hero in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Reports suggest his net worth is ₹25 crore. He began his film career with Dear Zindagi.
Maniesh Paul, known for his comic timing, is in the film. Reports say he's worth ₹49 crore. He hosts TV reality shows and also acts in movies.
Akshay Oberoi will also appear in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. He owns property worth ₹48 crore. He debuted with the comedy-drama film American Chai.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a rom-com written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. It stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and others. The film's budget is ₹80 crore.
