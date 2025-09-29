Dussehra 2025: No Telugu Movies Releasing, Just Two Dubbed Films For Audiences - Check Here
This Dussehra breaks tradition as no new Telugu films are hitting theatres. Instead, audiences will see two dubbed releases - Dhanush's 'Idli Kottu' and Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara: Chapter 1'.
Dussehra is usually a battleground for big-budget Telugu films, with major heroes competing for box office dominance. Despite the impact on collections or limited theater availability, producers typically go head-to-head. But this year, the scenario has taken an unexpected turn, not a single Telugu film is releasing this Vijayadashami.
Only Dubbed Releases This Dussehra
Instead of native Telugu releases, two dubbed films will hit the screens. The first is Dhanush's Tamil film Idli Kottu, and the second is Rishab Shetty's Kannada film Kantara: Chapter 1. Interestingly, both lead actors also directed their respective films.
Releasing on October 1 (Wednesday) as a Dussehra gift, *Idli Kottu* stars Dhanush and Nithya Menen. The film, directed by Dhanush and produced by Don Pictures, tells the story of a man who returns home to run his father's idli shop, only to be caught in a web of rivalry. The trailer hints at an emotional, action-filled narrative with family drama at its core.
After the nationwide success of Kantara (2022), which grossed over ₹400 crore, 'Rishab Shetty is back' with its prequel, 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. Releasing on October 2 (Thursday), the film explores Karnataka's folk traditions and is heavier on action. Produced by Hombale Films, the movie has generated buzz, especially with Jr. NTR attending the pre-release event in Telugu states.
The primary reason is Pawan Kalyan's OG, which continues to perform well at the box office. Distributors and producers have avoided competing with it. Additionally, rural audiences tend to focus on festival celebrations during Dussehra, reducing cinema footfall. Whatever the reasons, this year marks a rare break in tradition.
