Nio Prioritizes 100-Kwh Batteries To Speed Up ES8 Deliveries Amid Soaring Demand

Nio will focus on 100-kWh battery packs for production instead of battery swap stations to accelerate the delivery of its new ES8 electric SUV as demand for the vehicle booms.

The company announced the decision through its mobile app, adding that the shift could temporarily affect battery availability at some swap stations. Customers receiving deliveries by Dec. 31 will be compensated with a 400-yuan ($56) charging subsidy, according to a CnEVPost report.

Nio said it expects deployment of the 100-kWh battery to cover all third- and fourth-generation battery swap stations by January 2026 and plans to begin trial operations of its fifth-generation swap stations by Christmas.

The company also intends to work with overseas partners to expand its network of swap stations and reduce costs.

The third-generation ES8, launched at Nio Day 2025 on September 20, began deliveries the next day. The SUV is available in three trims priced from 406,800 yuan ($57,130), or 298,800 yuan under the company's Battery-as-a-Service plan with a monthly rental fee of 1,128 yuan.

Nio founder and CEO William Li said production of the new ES8 is expected to exceed 40,000 units this year, with monthly output reaching 10,000 units in October and 15,000 by December.

The company's app showed that 2025 production capacity has already sold out, with delivery waits of 24–26 weeks pushing new orders into March 2026. Nio said it will cover any losses tied to China's expiring new energy vehicle tax exemption and compensate customers 50 yuan per day for delays beyond eight weeks.

Deutsche Bank analysts led by Wang Bin said the ES8's pricing, which is about 30% lower than its predecessor, has made it one of the most competitive premium EVs in its class. They estimate average monthly sales of approximately 11,000 units in the fourth quarter and noted that over half of the orders are non-cancellable, with firm demand exceeding 50,000 units and total reservations surpassing 100,000.

Nio's U.S.-listed stock has risen 61.5% so far in 2025.

