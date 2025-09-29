403
China's Iron Ore Shopping Spree Defies Steel Production Slump
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China is doing something puzzling in global commodity markets. The world's largest steel producer cut output to a nine-month low in August, yet keeps buying iron ore at unprecedented levels.
This contradiction tells a deeper story about economic strategy and market positioning. Chinese steel mills produced just 77.37 million tons in August 2025, down 0.7% from the previous year.
Plant activity dropped sharply to 35% in September from earlier levels above 40%. The housing crisis continues driving this decline, with new home prices falling 0.3% in August and construction demand remaining weak.
Yet China imported a projected 112.2 million tons of iron ore in September, the highest monthly total since December 2024. This creates a striking puzzle: why buy more raw materials while producing less finished steel?
The answer lies in China's ports, where iron ore stockpiles reached 132.6 million tons by mid-September. Chinese companies are betting on their government's next move.
They're accumulating iron ore during price weakness, preparing for potential stimulus measures that could revive construction and infrastructure spending. This strategic stockpiling costs money upfront but positions buyers for profit if demand recovers.
Iron ore prices reflect this uncertainty, trading at $105.30 per ton on Monday morning. The commodity faces pressure from Europe , where officials plan tariffs of 25-50% on Chinese steel imports.
These trade barriers could further squeeze Chinese steel exports and domestic production. The market also watches Guinea's massive Simandou project, set to ship iron ore starting November 2025.
This development will add 120 million tons of annual supply, roughly 7-8% more than current global trade volumes. More supply typically means lower prices, adding another weight on future valuations.
Singapore Exchange data shows heavy trading activity, with daily volumes between 60,430 and 112,690 contracts. Professional traders describe the market as range-bound, with prices likely staying between $100-108 per ton through October.
Behind these numbers lies a classic game of economic chess. Chinese buyers demonstrate confidence in future demand recovery through continued imports, even while current steel production stagnates.
They're essentially betting against current market conditions, wagering that government stimulus will eventually boost construction and infrastructure spending.
This strategy carries risks. If stimulus measures fail to materialize or prove ineffective, China could face oversupply problems. The growing stockpiles would become expensive burdens rather than strategic assets.
European tariffs add another variable, potentially limiting export options for any increased steel production. The timing creates additional complexity.
China's Golden Week holiday reduces market activity just as these dynamics play out. Seasonal factors compound existing uncertainties while policymakers consider their next economic moves.
For global markets, China's iron ore accumulation signals important shifts ahead. The world's second-largest economy is positioning for recovery even as current data suggests continued weakness.
This contradiction between present reality and future expectations drives much of the current price volatility. The strategy reflects broader questions about China's economic direction.
Will stimulus measures prove effective enough to justify current stockpiling? Can domestic demand absorb both existing inventories and new supply from projects like Simandou? These answers will determine whether China's iron ore shopping spree proves prescient or problematic.
Professional analysts watch these developments closely, knowing that China's commodity appetite influences global pricing for everything from steel to shipping rates.
The current stockpiling phase may represent either shrewd positioning or expensive miscalculation, with implications reaching far beyond Chinese borders.
CommentsNo comment