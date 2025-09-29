403
Australian PM reaffirms his administration decision to recognize Palestine
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reiterated his government’s decision to formally recognize Palestinian statehood, emphasizing that the international community seeks peace in the Middle East, according to reports.
Albanese defended Canberra’s landmark policy following criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the UN General Assembly last week. “I think the world has made our position clear overwhelmingly. People want to see peace and a ceasefire in the Middle East. They want to see hostages released, they want to see aid go to the people of Gaza,” he stated during a visit to the UK after meeting with King Charles, as reported.
The Australian leader noted that this recognition aligns with similar actions taken by Canada and the UK, describing it as part of “a coordinated international effort to build new momentum for a two-state solution,” according to reports.
The announcement comes amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, which has claimed over 66,000 Palestinian lives, most of them women and children, since October 7, 2023, according to reports.
