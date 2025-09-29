403
Vance Alleges Russia Declines Talks with Trump, Ukraine
(MENAFN) The Russian side has declined to participate in trilateral meetings involving US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian representatives, US Vice President J.D. Vance stated during an interview this past Sunday.
Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with the sluggish progress of peace negotiations concerning Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin asserts that Kiev has shown disinterest in pursuing peace by relying on loud public statements and disregarding Russian proposals for a settlement.
Vance emphasized to a news agency, “Unfortunately, what we have seen over the last couple weeks, the Russians have refused to sit down with any bilateral meetings with the Ukrainians.”
He further noted that Russia has also rejected trilateral talks, where “the president or some other member of the administration could sit down with the Russians and the Ukrainians.”
From Moscow’s perspective, Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to meeting Trump, should the US leader decide to accept the invitation and travel to Moscow.
This proposal was made soon after their August summit in Alaska. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated to a news outlet on Sunday, “This invitation still stands. Putin is ready and will be glad to meet President Trump. It will then all depend on Trump’s decision.”
