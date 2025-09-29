403
Storm Gabrielle Unleashes Severe Flooding in Spain
(MENAFN) Torrential rainfall from Storm Gabrielle unleashed severe flooding across Spain’s Valencia, Catalonia, and Aragon regions on Monday, with authorities rescuing several people trapped in vehicles.
With rain totals reaching up to 100 liters per square meter (approximately 4 inches) in a matter of hours, local police were dispatched to assist stranded motorists.
One of the hardest-hit areas was Aldaia, a town in Valencia, where the La Saleta ravine overflowed, flooding streets in the town’s center. Despite the heavy rain, anti-flood barriers successfully held back the water.
In Zaragoza province, the river in Cuarte de Huerva also overflowed late on Sunday. “It’s a bit calmer now, but the beginning was chaotic. We are trying to evaluate the damage,” said Mayor Elena Lacalle in an interview with media.
In response to the severe weather, Spain’s weather agency issued a red alert for Valencia’s coast, which remains in effect until midnight. Red alerts were also issued for southern Tarragona and northern Castellon until midday.
The extreme conditions led to widespread disruptions across the Mediterranean region, forcing the suspension of classes and nonessential activities in more than 60 municipalities, affecting around 25,000 children and their families.
Transportation was severely impacted as well, with delays reported on train lines, a reduced schedule for Metrovalencia, and multiple highways blocked due to flooding. Authorities have urged the public to avoid travel whenever possible.
As extreme weather events continue to intensify in Spain, many experts attribute these increasing occurrences to the effects of climate change.
The devastating storm follows a tragic reminder of the country’s vulnerability to extreme weather. Last October, torrential rains caused one of the deadliest and costliest natural disasters in Spanish history, claiming the lives of 232 people.
