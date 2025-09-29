Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Prices Soar to Historic Levels

Gold Prices Soar to Historic Levels


2025-09-29 04:16:45
(MENAFN) Gold prices surged 1.49% on Monday, reaching a historic peak of $3,819.8 at 0700 GMT, marking a significant milestone in the precious metal's market.

Over the past 12 months, gold has fluctuated between $2,536.91 and $3,819.8, reflecting a remarkable 41.5% increase during this period.

The latest rally in gold prices can be attributed to several factors, including rising geopolitical risks, global economic uncertainties, heightened demand for gold from central banks, and the Federal Reserve’s ongoing rate-cut cycle.

The upward momentum followed a 25 basis point reduction in the Fed’s policy rate last week, a move pushed by US President Donald Trump.

With expectations of further rate cuts in the Fed’s upcoming October and December meetings, market participants are closely monitoring economic indicators. Weak inflation figures, growing unemployment data, and pressure from Trump have all played a role in influencing the central bank's decisions to lower interest rates.

MENAFN29092025000045017169ID1110123273

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search