Advanced Pharmacovigilance Training Course: What To Consider - Performing Successful Due Diligence To Benefit-Risk Assessments And (Oct 9Th - Oct 15Th, 2025)

Key market opportunities include enhancing pharmacovigilance expertise, improving compliance with evolving regulations, and strengthening safety reporting processes. The course offers a chance to expand global safety knowledge, facilitate quality department maintenance, and ensure preparedness for regulatory inspections.

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Pharmacovigilance: From Performing Successful Due Diligence to Benefit-Risk Assessments - What to Consider Training Course (Oct 9th - Oct 15th, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Pharmacovigilance has undergone rapid regulatory change in recent years, which has resulted in a complex range of safety and risk assessment activities to perform. This course is designed for those with at least two years' knowledge in drug safety and will provide a comprehensive, yet practical assessment of the main regulations required to produce a compliant reporting company.

Key topics to be addressed:



Audits and expectations - risk-based inspections

Compliance and drug safety

Overview of the PSMF in the EU

Product safety reviews - purpose and function (incorporating the latest EU signal analysis requirements)

Safety reporting in licensing agreements

Developing company core safety information (CCSI) - CIOMS III

PSURs - timing, content and the DSUR and the latest ICH E2C (2nd revision requirements)

Implications for safety reporting in global clinical trials

Risk-benefit determinations Risk management plans (RMPs)

Benefits of attending



Expand your global safety knowledge

Enhance your team's capabilities and compliance in both the regulations and your company's expectations

Help ensure you build and maintain a quality pharmacovigilance department ready for any pharmacovigilance inspection Participate in group workshop sessions and discuss how to apply the legislation to ensure compliance, especially to satisfy regulatory inspections

Certifications:



CPD: 18 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course would be of maximum benefit to those safety professionals who are working both in the clinical and post-marketing safety arena including QA for auditing. The course covers very diverse activities within the safety department and would be advantageous to those who have either multifunction responsibilities or medical directors who manage teams in the various disciplines.

Key Topics Covered:

Due diligence



Due diligence on products/companies (partners and acquisitions)

Due diligence involvement - team composition

Safety information requirements for due diligence

Review of safety data (clinical and post-marketing) Defining risk in due diligence appraisals

Training for drug safety reporting duties



Regulations concerning safety training

Who trains whom and when?

Training versus job description

Training records, maintenance and updates Role of QA and HR in training

Audits and expectations



Regulatory expectations in pharmacovigilance audits (risk-based inspections)

Preparation for the audit

Records to be available at the audit Audit findings/recommendations

Compliance and drug safety



Basic principles - what will the regulators want to see?

Measuring compliance

Quality versus quantity in safety reports

Future aspects in ensuring efficient compliance Quality management under the new EU legislation

The PSMF



The PSMF - purpose and maintenance

The PSMF annexes The PSMF and audits

Interactive exercise: The requirements for a safety department

Product safety reviews - purpose and function



The Safety Review Committee (SRC)

What to look for in signal evaluation under latest EU guidance

Timings for safety review in clinical and post-marketed products

Record keeping for safety review meetings Serious safety findings - crisis management following new safety findings

Interactive exercise: designing the requirements for a safety review group

Safety reporting in licensing agreements



What types of licensing agreements exist?

What are the EU and FDA regulations concerning licensing agreements?

Audits of pharmacovigilance capabilities in licensing partners

What agreements need to be in place for safety reporting?

Safety reporting agreements - what needs to be covered? Monitoring safety agreements - what happens if it goes wrong?

Developing CCSI - CIOMS III



CIOMS III and CCSI

Developmental core safety information (DCSI)

How to determine what to include and what to exclude in DCSI/CCSI

Are there differences in EU and FDA? Maintenance and development of CCSI

Interactive exercise: should new safety data from a clinical trial be put into core safety information?

PSURs and the revisions in ICH E2C



Timing for PSURs

PSUR content and latest format

Late breaking information and PSUR extensions The DSUR

The EU Clinical Trials Directive



The principles of the Directive

Implications for safety reporting in global clinical trials

The SUSAR database

The EUDRACT database The new EU clinical trial regulation

Risk-benefit determinations



Definitions of risk-benefit - FDA and EU perspective

Risk-benefit assessments - who does this and where does the information go?

Safety assessments and risk-benefit - frequency and reporting Changes in risk-benefit - how to manage and review existing profiles

Interactive exercise: reviewing the safety and risk-benefit of a product

RMPs



Purpose

Content

Monitoring and updating the RMP Reporting the RMP

Crisis management within drug safety



Regulations and guidelines in connection with serious safety issues

What determines a crisis?

Communications to regulators - what is required?

Communications within the company What happens next?

Interactive exercise: deciding how to handle a major crisis within the company

Delegates will be split into groups and present what they need to have in place in order to effectively manage the crisis and look to its resolution.

Speakers:

Graeme Ladds

Director

PharSafer Associates Ltd.

Graeme Ladds, Director of PharSafer, has over 30 years' experience working in the pharmaceutical industry. Having started his career at Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals in 1989 as Head of Drug Safety & Medical Information, he went on to become Head of Global Pharmacovigilance at Shire Pharmaceuticals. He then set up his consultancy and specialist CRO company, PharSafer Associates Ltd, where he has been involved in establishing pharmacovigilance in companies, performing audits across Europe and the USA, SOP writing, acting as QP for companies, and helping with regulatory inspections.

For more information about this training visit

