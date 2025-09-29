Croplife India Maps $1 Trillion Agri Economy Vision

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India CropLife India ; the association of leading domestic and multinational R&D driven crop science companies; on its 45th AGM organized a National Conference. The conference witnessed the presence of Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Hon'ble Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India; senior Government officials, experts, academia and industry leaders. Multinational R&D driven crop science companies; on its 45th AGM organized a National Conference. The conference witnessed the presence of Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Hon'ble Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India; senior Government officials, experts, academia and industry leaders.

Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan at CropLife India National Conference

National Conference 2025 opened with the Inaugural Session, setting the vision for Viksit Bharat 2047. This was followed by“The Regulatory Challenges and Opportunities in the Indian Context”, where regulators, policymakers and industry leaders decode India's framework; Panel Discussion –“Empowering Farmers, Navigating Compliances & Global Standards: A State-wise View of the Agri-input (Crop Protection & Bio-stimulants) Industry & Export”, highlighting state-level complexities and how policy, compliance and innovation can empower farmers and boost exports and the CEO's Panel –“Pesticides in the Spotlight: Villain, Hero or Scapegoat?”, featuring a candid debate on the future of crop protection.

During his inaugural address Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Hon'ble Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India, shared that,“For me, the farmer is the soul of our nation and serving them is a gift from God. From the days of food scarcity and dependence on imports, India has today become self-reliant and an emerging exporter-with agriculture growing by 10% in recent months. Yet, with our population set to reach 170 crore by 2050, ensuring food and nutritional security is our foremost duty. Nearly half our people depend on farming, most with less than two acres of land and our policies must reflect this reality. To achieve a $5 trillion economy, we must increase productivity per hectare, embrace new technologies and translate research into solutions for farmers' real problems. Agriculture is not just an industry-it is a national responsibility. Together, the Government, scientists and industry must ensure prosperity for farmers, sustainability for our land and nourishment for humanity."

Dr. Trilochan Mohapatra, Chairperson, PPV&FRA, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Government of India said, "India's agrochemical sector has been key to our food security and growth-from 65 million tons of food grains to nearly 350 million today. As the industry grows at 9–11% CAGR, we must balance productivity with sustainability through responsible use, strong regulation, and science-led innovation, ensuring the protection of farmers, consumers and the environment."

Dr. P. K. Singh, Agriculture Commissioner , Government of India highlighted "India's agri-input ecosystem is rapidly evolving, and digitalization will be key to its future-from AI-enabled regulatory processes to harmonized Centre–State laws. Responsible pesticide use and promotion of bio-pesticides are vital; farmers should spray only when necessary. By aligning regulation, innovation and good practices, we can empower farmers, safeguard food security and strengthen India's global competitiveness."

Dr. Vandana Tripathy, Network Coordinator (AINP) & Scheme In-charge (MPRNL), ICAR highlighted, "There is a critical need for harmonized pesticide residue data generation across diverse locations. Only by collecting comprehensive and sensitive health-related data - including pregnancy outcomes - from multiple regions can we ensure reliability and build science-based systems that safeguard public health.”

Dr. Poonam Jasrotia, ADG (PP), ICAR shared, "Protecting our traditional fairs and agricultural practices with clear safeguards, while fostering global collaboration, is vital. Partnerships with countries like the US and Japan offer immense opportunities, even as we address critical gaps in regions such as Libya.”

Dr. Subhash Chand, Secretary CIB&RC said, "The key challenge in the import-for-export framework is balancing Ease of Doing Business with regulatory safeguards. While flexibility for genuine exporters is important, registration certificates and confirmed international orders are essential to prevent misuse. Where companies provide credible documentation, we are open to supportive, positive solutions."

Shri T. M. Tripathi, Joint Director, Department of Agriculture, Uttar Pradesh said, "There is no blanket ban on crop protection products-only crop-specific restrictions like in Basmati, where farmer training is crucial. The bigger challenge is retailer incentives: they must guide farmers toward correct, judicious use. By improving training, standardizing drone applications, and ensuring pricing transparency, we can create a fairer, more balanced ecosystem that empowers farmers and strengthens the agri-input industry."

The CEO's Panel – "Pesticides in the Spotlight: Villain, Hero or Scapegoat?" moderated by Mr Prabhu Chawla focussed on India being the world's 2nd largest exporter and 4th largest manufacturer of crop protection products facing challenges of perception and the image building. Panellists emphasized that pesticides are medicine for plants-safe, responsible and scientific use is essential to prevent crop losses and ensure food security. With farmer training, innovation and clear communication, India can set a global benchmark in sustainable crop protection.

Mr. Susheel Kumar, MD, Syngenta India said, "Crop protection is medicine for plants-without it, farmers face heavy losses. India can lead globally with integrated, sustainable solutions."

Mr. Ankur Aggarwal, Managing Director, Crystal Crop Protection shared, "India uses just 400 g/ha of pesticides against the global 8,000 g/ha-our challenge is not overuse, but misuse and misperception."

Mr. Sahin Ozkan, MD, Adama India reinforced, "Farmer training is the cornerstone of safe crop protection and India is fast emerging as a global agrochemical hub alongside China."

Mr. Subroto Geed, MD, Corteva Agriscience India emphasised, "Farmers need end-to-end solutions-biologicals, proven chemistries and clear communication in their own language to build trust."

Mr. Simon Wiebusch, CEO & MD, Bayer CropScience shared, "Pesticides are a necessity, not a luxury-farmers use them only when the benefits outweigh the costs, ensuring food security for billions."

Mr. Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman, CropLife India said, “ India is today the fourth-largest producer and the second-largest exporter of agrochemicals, with CropLife India members contributing over 70% of the industry's business and providing 95% of the world's molecules and chemistries. Our exports, worth nearly Rs. 40,000 crores, reflect the strength and global relevance of Indian agriculture. Yet, we continue to lose crops worth Rs. 2 lakh crores annually to pests and diseases-even though India's pesticide use is just 400 grams per hectare compared to the global average of 8,000 grams. This proves that Indian farmers are efficient, not excessive.

With responsible stewardship, we can cut crop losses, raise farmer incomes and help India move towards its $1 trillion agricultural economy goal. Our industry stands committed-to responsible innovation, natural farming support, integrated pest management and research-driven solutions. With government partnership and sustained investment in science, we can empower farmers, feed our 150 crore people and make in India for India and the world.”

CropLife India is committed to advancing sustainable agriculture and it is an association of 17 R&D driven member companies in crop protection. We jointly represent ~ 70% of the market and are responsible for 95% of the molecules introduced in the country. Our member companies have annual global R & D spend of 6 billion USD and are firmly committed to engaging with the farming community to enable Safe, Secure Food Supply.

Our member companies were established in India as far back as the 1950s; we continue to work hand-in-hand with the Government to build the agriculture sector – from direct investment of building factories, jobs creation, bringing in agriculture innovation and working endlessly over the years with multi-stakeholders to enhance agriculture productivity.