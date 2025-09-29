403
NHS Faces Backlash Regarding Cousin Marriage
(MENAFN) Campaigners and political figures in the UK have voiced strong objections to the National Health Service (NHS) for highlighting the supposed “benefits” of first-cousin marriages.
The controversy stems from an article released by NHS England’s Genomics Education Programme, which equated the genetic risks associated with cousin unions to those resulting from lifestyle choices such as smoking, alcohol use during pregnancy, or having children at a later age.
First-cousin marriage has been permitted in Britain since the 1500s, when King Henry VIII changed the rules on familial relationships in order to wed Anne Boleyn’s cousin, Catherine Howard.
Present-day law restricts marriage between immediate family members—such as parents, children, and siblings—but does not extend these prohibitions to first cousins.
Conservative Member of Parliament Richard Holden has introduced legislation that seeks to ban cousin marriages altogether, claiming the practice poses serious risks to children's health.
The bill made its return to the House of Commons last week, with its next reading scheduled for early next year.
In reaction to growing pressure for legislative change, NHS England’s Genomics Education Programme recently issued an article exploring whether a legal ban should be enforced.
The article acknowledged the heightened likelihood of genetic disorders in such marriages but also pointed to “various potential benefits, including stronger extended family support systems and economic advantages.”
Despite recognizing the increased risk of birth defects, the NHS drew comparisons between this risk and that of lifestyle factors like delayed childbirth or substance use during pregnancy—a comparison that has sparked significant public and political criticism.
