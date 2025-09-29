403
Techno Q Bags Qr62mn Contracts From Qatar Government
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Techno Q, a leader in technology and digital solutions, particularly in the sports sector, has won new government contracts valued at QR62mn.
These contracts include the supply, installation, and maintenance of giant screen systems and broadcasting infrastructure in several sports facilities across the country.
This achievement is further evidence of the trust that government entities place in Techno Q's services and its high efficiency in executing vital projects that meet international standards, the company said in its regulatory filing with the Qatar Stock Exchange.
It also reflects the country's commitment to developing sports infrastructure and providing an advanced environment that supports both athletes and fans.
"These projects are not just new contracts; they are a direct contribution to supporting the development of sports in our country and an affirmation of our strategic partners' trust in our capabilities," said Zeyad al-Jaidah, a board member and managing director at Techno Q.
Through these projects, Techno Q continues to solidify its position as a key partner in the nation's sports renaissance by providing advanced technological solutions and utilising the latest global systems in display, broadcasting, and lighting.
This ensures that it keeps pace with the rapid developments in the sports industry and enhances the experience of fans, the filing said.
"With increasing national investments in this vital sector, Techno Q looks forward to more future successes and to solidifying its role as a reliable national company that supports the state's efforts in building a comprehensive and sustainable sports system," it added.
