ADB To Hold Business Opportunities Seminar In Tajikistan's Dushanbe
The hybrid event, held alongside the Dushanbe International Investment Forum 2025, aims to connect businesses with opportunities in ADB-financed projects.
Participants will gain insights into ADB's strategic priorities, including private sector development, upcoming projects, procurement procedures, bidding best practices, and anti-corruption policies. The seminar targets consultants, contractors, suppliers, and civil society representatives interested in contributing to Tajikistan's development.
Since joining ADB in 1998, Tajikistan has received over $2.7 billion in support, including more than $2.2 billion in grants. ADB-funded projects have upgraded critical transport links, modernized irrigation and water supply systems, constructed hospitals and schools, and supported power infrastructure, including hydropower plants and electricity grid reconnection to the Central Asian network.
ADB is a leading multilateral development bank promoting inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth across Asia and the Pacific. Established in 1966, it is owned by 69 members, 50 of which are from the region.
