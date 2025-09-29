Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Forces Strike Mecca Tower in Gaza

Israeli Forces Strike Mecca Tower in Gaza


2025-09-29 02:55:38
(MENAFN) The Israeli military launched an airstrike on the Mecca Tower, a multi-story structure located in Gaza City, on Sunday.

This offensive took place shortly after civilians were instructed to leave the area, according to eyewitness accounts.

According to a reporter from a news agency, thick columns of smoke were observed billowing from the southern Rimal district, where the building stood.

The tower had been a shelter for numerous displaced Palestinian families, and surrounding it were hundreds of makeshift tents providing refuge to additional civilians.

The airstrike occurred not long after the military issued warnings urging residents to evacuate the tower and move toward the al-Mawasi region in southern Gaza.

Although labeled a “safe zone,” al-Mawasi has come under repeated assault by Israeli forces, leading to significant casualties and worsening the already severe humanitarian situation for those taking refuge there.

Over recent weeks, the Israeli military has targeted multiple high-rise buildings and countless residential areas throughout Gaza City.

According to Palestinian authorities and human rights organizations, these attacks form part of a broader strategy aimed at systematically displacing civilians and depopulating the city in preparation for a potential occupation.

